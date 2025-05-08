ZKsync ($ZK) has hit a major milestone: full EVM equivalence.

Announced on May 6, 2025, the network’s v27 upgrade, guided by ZIP-9 governance, unlocks frictionless development with standard EVM tools like solc, Foundry, and Hardhat - no specialized plugins needed.

This simplification spares projects from rewriting test suites or scripts, letting them deploy on ZKsync like they would on mainnet Ethereum.

ZKsync’s Token Assembly approved the new EVM Interpreter, ensuring that devs can build directly with typical workflows. The upgrade also extends to the entire Elastic Network, meaning other ZK-based chains connected to ZKsync will gain EVM equivalence soon.

In developer docs, ZKsync outlines how EVM Equivalence merges the ease of standard Ethereum (ETH) development with ZKsync’s speed and cost benefits. At the same time, it’s just step one in a broader plan to support Ethereum’s future.

For dApp creators, EVM Equivalence ends the need for custom “zkSolc” or “Hardhat ZK.” Now, they can compile, test, and deploy as they would for Ethereum. That means faster iteration, less friction, and immediate synergy with established tooling.

ZKsync promises that with this new baseline in place, the path is clear for additional expansions. “We’ve been building for the future of Ethereum,” they said on X. “More news dropping soon.”

Developers can start building at docs.zksync.io - and watch for further progress as ZKsync continues pushing the envelope of Ethereum-compatible zero-knowledge rollups.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<