Investors are advised to accumulate on dips with a stop-loss near ₹1,200.

Zen Technologies is a 'buy' candidate after its strong quarterly results for the period ending March 2025, according to SEBI-registered analyst Sameer Pande.

The company reported a 189% year-on-year growth in consolidated quarterly net profit, reaching ₹101.04 crore from ₹35.99 crore the previous year.

At the time of writing, shares of Zen Technologies were trading at ₹1,884.50, up ₹89.70 or 5.00%

The company saw a major revenue surge of 130%, which brought it to ₹324 crore, and its core profit margin rose to 42.5% from 35.7%, signaling improved operational efficiency.

Pande said Zen Technologies stock finished at ₹1,794.80 on May 16, while its daily chart exhibited strong upward movement.

He advised that investors look into purchasing the stock as its target price of ₹2,350 reflects its strong upward potential.

Investors should exercise caution when entering the stock because it has already experienced a 27% increase over the last week, Pande said.

Additionally, the analyst said investors aiming to build their stock positions should gather shares when prices drop while keeping a stop-loss near ₹1,200 to protect against losses.

According to Pande, this approach enables investors to capitalize on stocks' positive technical and fundamental trends and shields them from market volatility.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘extremely bullish’ amid ‘high’ message volume.

ZENTEC sentiment and message volume as of May 19, 11 am IST. Source: Stocktwits.

The stock has declined 24% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<