Yum China Stock Rises On Upgrade: Retail’s Not Convinced

Yum China’s stock has risen more than 5% in the past week as the company announced the date for its upcoming results for the fourth quarter.

Yum China Stock Rises On Upgrade: Retail’s Not Convinced
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 21, 2025, 6:59 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 21, 2025, 6:59 AM IST

Shares of Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) rose more than 3% on Friday after the fast food restaurant operator in China received an upgrade from OTR Global but retail reaction on Stocktwits lagged the stock price move.

OTR Global upgraded Yum to ‘Mixed’ from ‘Negative,’ citing checks that point to improved sales growth in the fourth quarter, Fly.com reported.

Yum’s stock has risen more than 5% in the past week as the company announced the date for its upcoming results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024.  The company plans to report quarterly results on February 6, after the trading hours of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Yum China, a Fortune 500 company,  is expected to post earnings per share of $0.30
estimated revenues of $2.62 billion by Wall Street analysts, according to Stocktwits data.

The company beat  EPS estimates in all four quarters last year, but missed revenue estimates twice.

In its most recent quarter, Yum reported adjusted EPS of $0.77, beating consensus estimates of $0.67.  Its Q3 revenue came in at $3.07 billion, beating consensus estimates of $3.05 billion.

Same-store sales reached 97% of the prior year's level, up from 96% in the second quarter.

"We delivered strong results again in the third quarter. Operating profit increased by 15%, core operating profit grew 18%, and diluted EPS increased by 33%, Joey Wat, CEO of Yum China, said at the time.

Retail excitement on the Stocktwits platform was largely lagging as the company heads into the earnings season, and a recent inclusion by S&P Global in its sustainability rankings.

Yum China has about 400,000 employees and operates over 15,000 restaurants under six brands across around 2,200 cities in China including KFC and Pizza Hut.

Yum China has also partnered with Lavazza to develop the Lavazza coffee concept in China.

Yum China has been ranked number one globally for the Restaurant & Leisure Facilities Industry in the S&P Global 2024 Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), the compay said. It is also reportedly a member of both the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI): World Index (DJSI World) and Emerging Market Index (DJSI Emerging Markets) for the fifth consecutive year.

Yum China’s stock is down 7% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Goldman Sachs Thinks Mid-Cap Biotech MoonLake Could Soar Over 80%: Is Retail Watching Closely?

Goldman Sachs Thinks Mid-Cap Biotech MoonLake Could Soar Over 80%: Is Retail Watching Closely?

TSMC Stock Edges Lower Despite Barclays’ Bullish Stance, Price Target Cuts For Qualcomm, Intel, AMAT: Retail Sentiment Cools

TSMC Stock Edges Lower Despite Barclays’ Bullish Stance, Price Target Cuts For Qualcomm, Intel, AMAT: Retail Sentiment Cools

JetBlue, Southwest Airlines Slip After BofA Downgrade: Retail Stays Bearish

JetBlue, Southwest Airlines Slip After BofA Downgrade: Retail Stays Bearish

Nvidia Gains As CEO Skips Trump Inauguration Amid AI Chip Uncertainty: Retail Applauds Apolitical Stance

Nvidia Gains As CEO Skips Trump Inauguration Amid AI Chip Uncertainty: Retail Applauds Apolitical Stance

Oklo Stock Rallies On Nuclear-Energy Deal With RPower: Retail Turns Bullish

Oklo Stock Rallies On Nuclear-Energy Deal With RPower: Retail Turns Bullish

Recent Stories

Yogi Govt sets up 16 firewood depots for Mahakumbh, launches online booking service

Yogi Govt sets up 16 firewood depots for Mahakumbh, launches online booking service

Smriti Mandhana leads RCB to WPL 2024 victory: Performance stats NTI

Smriti Mandhana leads RCB to WPL 2024 victory: Performance stats

Anushka Sharma's DIY banana hair mask for dandruff and dryness RBA

Anushka Sharma's DIY banana hair mask for dandruff and dryness

Samsung Galaxy S25 series price leaked ahead of January 22 launch check details gcw

Samsung Galaxy S25 series: Price LEAKED ahead of January 22 launch | Check details

PHOTOS Sonam Kapoor inspired stylish dresses for 35+ women RBA

(PHOTOS) Sonam Kapoor inspired stylish dresses for 35+ women

Recent Videos

Kerala Pulse | Sharon Raj Murder Case: How Greeshma's Love Turned 'Poisonous'?

Kerala Pulse | Sharon Raj Murder Case: How Greeshma's Love Turned 'Poisonous'?

Video Icon
Chaleya to Morni, Top 10 Trending Indian Songs on INSTAGRAM for Music Lovers

Chaleya to Morni, Top 10 Trending Indian Songs on INSTAGRAM for Music Lovers

Video Icon
‘Industry Mein Aisa Kaha Jaata Tha...’: Kangana Ranaut Over Ban on Her Film Emergency in Punjab

‘Industry Mein Aisa Kaha Jaata Tha...’: Kangana Ranaut Over Ban on Her Film Emergency in Punjab

Video Icon
Biden Reflects on His Legacy in Emotional FAREWELL Video from People's House | WATCH

Biden Reflects on His Legacy in Emotional FAREWELL Video from People's House | WATCH

Video Icon
Karanveer Mehra's Hilarious Response to Trolls after Winning Bigg Boss 18

Karanveer Mehra's Hilarious Response to Trolls after Winning Bigg Boss 18

Video Icon