Yext Stock On Track To Open At New 52-High Ahead Of Q3 Print

New York-based Yext, Inc. ($YEXT), a digital presence platform company for multi-location brands, is scheduled to announce its fiscal year 2025 third-quarter results after the market closes on Monday.

Yext shares, which ended Friday’s session up 0.71% at $8.51, rose 1.06% to $8.60 in Monday’s premarket session as of 5:00 a.m. ET.

The stock has gained nearly 45% this year.

Yext’s third-quarter non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) is expected to come in at $0.12, compared to the $0.09 earned a year ago and the $0.11-$-0.12 guidance issued in early September.

On average, analysts estimate revenue of $113.21 million, a 13.49% increase from the year-ago’s $99.75 million. The company had earlier guided to revenue of $113 million—$113.5 million. Incidentally, the top-line trailed expectations in each of the past four quarters.

The key operating metrics on investors’ radar would be the annual recurring revenue (ARR), remaining performance obligations (RPO) and dollar-based net retention rate (NRR). At the end of the second quarter, the former two metrics were $381.8 million, down 4% YoY, and $396.5 billion, respectively. The NRR was 91%.

During the third quarter, Yext launched its expanded artificial intelligence Review Generation solution, which would enable enterprises to request and manage reviews across more than 80 supported review sites, including Google and Facebook, alongside their own channels.

The company also launched Yext Social, an AI-powered social media management solution that transforms how brands manage local customer engagement at scale globally.

Yext expects full-year non-GAAP EPS of $0.35-$0.36 and revenue in the range of $420 million to $421 million. This compares to the $0.38 and $420.53 million consensus, respectively

The Yext management is scheduled to host an earnings call at 5 p.m. ET.

