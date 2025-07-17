XRP’s price is currently just 3.3% below its peak of $3.40 seen earlier this year.

As Bitcoin (BTC) cools off in the middle of ‘Crypto Week’, altcoins are taking the spotlight, with Ripple’s native token XRP (XRP) nearing a record and Ethereum (ETH) pushing closer to the $3,500 level.

Bitcoin’s price dipped 1% over the past 24 hours, trading just above $118,000, but XRP’s price surged 11.1% over the past day to trade at around $3.29, just 3.3% below its peak of $3.40. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the altcoin surged higher within ‘extremely bullish’ territory amid ‘extremely high’ levels of chatter.

Ethereum’s price jumped 9% in the last 24 hours, nearly just below the $3,500 threshold. Akin to XRP, retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the cryptocurrency was in the ‘extremely bullish’ zone, accompanied by ‘extremely high’ levels of chatter.

According to a poll on the platform, more than 83% of retail investors expect Ethereum to cross $3,500, while only 17% believe it will dip below $3,000.

Stocktwits poll asking retail traders where they see Ethereum's price headed next. | Source: Stocktwits

Cardano’s ADA (ADA) and meme token Dogecoin (DOGE) were also climbing in pre-market U.S. hours. Cardano’s price jumped 7.5% over the past day, while Dogecoin’s price rose 6.1%.

Crypto-linked stocks were trading flat in early morning trading, given Bitcoin’s lack of momentum. Michael Saylor-backed Strategy (MSTR) was down 0.89%, while crypto exchanges Robinhood (HOOD) and Coinbase Global (COIN) edged at least 0.5% higher. Bitcoin miner Marathon Digital (MARA) rose 0.6% and Riot Platforms (RIOT) edged 0.08% lower.

‘Crypto Week’ is still underway in Washington. On Wednesday, the GENIUS Act, CLARITY Act, and Anti-CBDC bill were pushed forward in the House of Representatives. The GENIUS Act is set to be debated today and could reach President Donald Trump’s desk for final approval by the end of Friday. The CLARITY Act, while approved by the House, will also need to clear the Senate before it can be signed into law.

