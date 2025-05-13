Crypto investment products drew $882 million last week, lifting 2025 inflows to $6.7 billion — just shy of February’s record $7.3 billion.

While the broader crypto market is down 1.4% in the past 24 hours, Ripple’s native token (XRP) has rallied nearly 10% to cross $2.5 to hit a two-month high.

Other digital assets also posted gains, though Bitcoin (BTC) pared gains after a brief rally ahead of the U.S.-China trade deal. The price of Bitcoin fell 1.1% to around $102,800, according to CoinGecko, after touching $105,500 during pre-market U.S. hours.

According to CoinGecko, Bitcoin’s price has fallen 1.1% in the last 24 hours to around $102,800. In pre-market U.S. hours, the apex cryptocurrency touched $105,500.

Among the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) were up around 1.5% in afternoon trade, while Cardano (ADA) gained 2.8%.

Weekly performance also remained strong. Solana’s price has jumped 20% over the past week, and Cardano’s price has gained 24%. Meanwhile, Dogecoin’s price has surged by over 37% in the past seven days.

The Official Trump (TRUMP) token was down 4.1% in the last 24 hours but has held onto gains of nearly 18% over the past week.

The meme coin saw renewed interest after organizers announced that the top 220 holders would be invited to a private gala dinner with Donald Trump on May 22 at the Trump National Golf Club in Washington, D.C.

The top 25 holders will also gain access to an additional VIP reception hosted by the former president, along with a private tour described as “ultra-exclusive.”

Meanwhile, cryptocurrency investment products continued to attract strong inflows last week, pulling in $882 million as global crypto funds neared all-time high asset levels.

According to data from European digital asset manager CoinShares, over the past four weeks, global crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs) have brought in $6.3 billion, representing 93% of total year-to-date inflows.

Total inflows for 2025 now stand at $6.7 billion, approaching the record $7.3 billion set in early February, said CoinShares’ head of research James Butterfill.

In the U.S., crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have seen cumulative net inflows reach a record $62.9 billion since their launch in January 2024, surpassing the previous peak of $61.6 billion in February, Butterfill noted.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Read also: Trump Talks With Apple’s Tim Cook As iPhone Price Hikes Loom – Stock Rallies On US-China Tariff Pause