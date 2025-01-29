XPLR Infrastructure Stock Falls Amid Multiple Price Target Cuts A Day After Strategic Pivot: Retail Sentiment Declines

Analysts at Scotiabank and Wells Fargo trimmed their price targets for the XPLR Infrastructure stock, with concerns around limited visibility regarding the company's near-term growth catalysts.

XPLR Infrastructure Stock Falls Amid Multiple Price Target Cuts A Day After Strategic Pivot: Retail Sentiment Declines
Author
Stocktwits Inc
| First Published Jan 29, 2025, 10:30 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 29, 2025, 10:30 PM IST

Shares of XPLR Infrastructure (NEP) tumbled more than 10% in morning trade on Wednesday after multiple price target cuts from brokerages a day after the company announced a strategic pivot.

According to TheFly, analysts at Scotiabank and Wells Fargo trimmed their price targets for the XPLR Infrastructure stock due to limited visibility regarding the company's near-term growth catalysts.

While Scotiabank cut its price target for XPLR Infrastructure to $12 from $15, Wells Fargo’s Neil Kalton lowered it to $13 from $33.

Scotiabank noted that it fails to see a bull thesis for XPLR Infrastructure in the near term and said it prefers to be on the sidelines with a negative bias for the stock.

Wells Fargo’s Kalton, on the other hand, maintained an ‘Equal Weight’ rating on the stock but noted that the indefinite suspension of dividend distribution and the shift in investment strategy will take time to be accepted by the shareholder base, even as the transformation makes sense.

Retail sentiment around the XPLR Infrastructure stock declined Wednesday, dipping to ‘bullish’ (58/100) from ‘extremely bullish’ (87/100) a day ago. Message volume remained ‘extremely high’, pointing to continued interest among retail users.

NEP retail sentiment.jpg NEP sentiment and message volume January 29, 2025, as of 11:30 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

One user expressed that while they’re not selling the stock, they won’t buy more until some positive catalysts become visible.

Another user expressed a similar dilemma, noting that the “immediate future doesn’t look promising.”

XPLR Infrastructure’s shares have fallen by nearly 65% over the past year, with most of this decline occurring over the past six months when the stock fell over 60%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Chubb Stock Rises After Q4 Profit Beat: Retail Stays Bullish But Gets More Cautious

Chubb Stock Rises After Q4 Profit Beat: Retail Stays Bullish But Gets More Cautious

Wolfspeed Stock Holds Steady As Wall Street Projects Widening Losses In Q2, Retail Sentiment Remains Cautious

Wolfspeed Stock Holds Steady As Wall Street Projects Widening Losses In Q2, Retail Sentiment Remains Cautious

Corning Stock Declines As Q4 Revenue Misses Wall Street Estimates: Retail Stays Bullish On Improved Q1 Outlook

Corning Stock Declines As Q4 Revenue Misses Wall Street Estimates: Retail Stays Bullish On Improved Q1 Outlook

Nanocap Stock Signing Day Sports Soars Over 150% On Swifty Global Deal: Retail Chatter Rises To Fever Pitch

Nanocap Stock Signing Day Sports Soars Over 150% On Swifty Global Deal: Retail Chatter Rises To Fever Pitch

Why Boeing Stock Got Slew Of Price Target Hikes Despite Disappointing Q4, Full-Year Earnings: Retail Turns Bullish

Why Boeing Stock Got Slew Of Price Target Hikes Despite Disappointing Q4, Full-Year Earnings: Retail Turns Bullish

Recent Stories

Chubb Stock Rises After Q4 Profit Beat: Retail Stays Bullish But Gets More Cautious

Chubb Stock Rises After Q4 Profit Beat: Retail Stays Bullish But Gets More Cautious

Wolfspeed Stock Holds Steady As Wall Street Projects Widening Losses In Q2, Retail Sentiment Remains Cautious

Wolfspeed Stock Holds Steady As Wall Street Projects Widening Losses In Q2, Retail Sentiment Remains Cautious

Corning Stock Declines As Q4 Revenue Misses Wall Street Estimates: Retail Stays Bullish On Improved Q1 Outlook

Corning Stock Declines As Q4 Revenue Misses Wall Street Estimates: Retail Stays Bullish On Improved Q1 Outlook

Nanocap Stock Signing Day Sports Soars Over 150% On Swifty Global Deal: Retail Chatter Rises To Fever Pitch

Nanocap Stock Signing Day Sports Soars Over 150% On Swifty Global Deal: Retail Chatter Rises To Fever Pitch

Why Boeing Stock Got Slew Of Price Target Hikes Despite Disappointing Q4, Full-Year Earnings: Retail Turns Bullish

Why Boeing Stock Got Slew Of Price Target Hikes Despite Disappointing Q4, Full-Year Earnings: Retail Turns Bullish

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon