Wynn Resorts (WYNN) posted lower revenue and profit for the first quarter, signaling a pullback in visits to its luxury casinos and resorts.

Shares of the company initially rose in the premarket trading following the results. They ended 0.7% higher in the regular session on Tuesday.

Wynn operates hotels and casino with strong holdings in Las Vegas and Macau. It is also developing its first property in the UAE, which will open in 2027.

The U.S. hospitality sector has shown a robust post-pandemic recovery, driven by high leisure and business travel demand, though rising operational costs and economic uncertainty pose challenges.

Wynn reported that its Macau earnings were impacted by an unusual streak of luck favoring high-stakes players, reducing income from its VIP gaming segment.

Sales at its Las Vegas properties and Encore Boston Harbor also declined.

For the first quarter, Wynn's revenue fell to $1.7 billion from $1.86 billion a year ago. Analysts expected $1.74 billion.

The casino operator reported an adjusted Q1 profit of $1.07 per share, below expectations of $1.19.

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment jumped to 'bullish' from 'neutral' the prior day, and the message volume jumped to 'high' from 'low.'

A user said the stock would rise, especially as the business improves after the UAE casino comes online.

Wynn stock is down 3% year to date.

