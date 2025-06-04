The company plans to accept and hold cryptocurrencies and is in talks with several groups focused on digital payments.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. drew increased retail chatter on Tuesday after disclosing plans to adopt a cryptocurrency policy that would enable it to accept digital currencies as payment and hold them as assets.

The stock closed at $0.79, up 5% on Tuesday, but declined 4.9% to $0.75 in after-hours trading.

The biotech firm said its board approved the development of the policy, which aims to align with broader digital commerce trends.

The move comes as the company pursues a transition toward a revenue-generating model.

Windtree added that it is in discussions with several groups that focus on Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as potential payment options.

The company also said it may hold long-term digital assets as part of a broader treasury strategy.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘neutral’ amid ‘high’ message volume.

One user noted increased buying interest in Windtree, citing low float and crypto-related news.

Meanwhile, another user expressed skepticism, saying they had never seen a stock that consistently declines.

The stock has declined 95.4% so far in 2025.

