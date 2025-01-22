Why Trump’s Memecoin and Bitcoin Hit Record Highs on Inauguration Day

As Donald Trump was sworn in for his second term in office, completing an unprecedented political comeback, crypto markets were surging, led by Bitcoin and the new TRUMP memecoin.

On a historic inauguration day, the cryptocurrency market experienced an electrifying surge, led by a record-breaking performance by Bitcoin (BTCUSD) and Donald Trump’s new memecoin, Trump Coin (TRUMP). Trump’s return to the White House as the 47th President has sparked a frenzy in the crypto sector, cementing his status as both a political and financial juggernaut.

Trump Coin Takes Center Stage

Donald Trump introduced his official cryptocurrency, $TRUMP, just days before being sworn in for a second term. The token, which combines political branding with the viral appeal of memecoins, skyrocketed from under $10 at launch to a peak of $75.35 before stabilizing around $35 on Monday evening. According to CoinMarketCap, $TRUMP’s market cap surpassed $12 billion, making it the 19th-largest cryptocurrency.

Trump announced the launch of his new memecoin in a post on X:

Trump’s memecoin, created on the Solana (SOLUSD) blockchain, was positioned as a symbolic expression of his ideals rather than a financial instrument. Despite disclaimers urging caution, the token drew $40 billion in 24-hour trading volume. The rally highlighted the increasing fusion of politics and cryptocurrency.

Melania Joins the Crypto Craze

Not to be outdone, Melania Trump launched her own cryptocurrency, Melania Coin (MELANIA), a day after her husband’s debut. The former first lady’s token quickly achieved a market value exceeding $1 billion. Both coins boosted interest in Solana, which reached an all-time high of $294.33 during the weekend.

Grzegorz Drozdz, a market analyst at Conotoxia, commented on the Trump Coin’s effect on the crypto market, stating:

“The cryptocurrency market gained additional popularity in recent hours due to the launch of the TRUMP and MELANIA cryptocurrencies just before the inauguration.”

Bitcoin Hits New All-Time High

Bitcoin surged to a new record high of $109,114.788 before settling around $105,000. This milestone was driven by expectations that Trump’s administration will prioritize blockchain innovation and potentially introduce looser regulations. Analysts believe the rise in $TRUMP and $MELANIA helped redirect capital flows, adding momentum to Bitcoin’s ascent.

In a comment to CNBC, Gracy Chen, CEO of the crypto exchange Bitget, stated:

“Rumors that cryptocurrency may be declared a national interest by the United States during the inauguration are having a positive effect on the price of Bitcoin. I don’t believe the rise in Bitcoin’s price is due to the launch of new meme tokens. Rather … without the release of the Trump family tokens, Bitcoin’s price would have grown more. Instead, capital shifted to new coins, limiting overall growth.”

Ethereum (ETHUSD), Dogecoin (DOGEUSD), and Shiba Inu (SHIBUSD) also posted gains, buoyed by a wave of investor enthusiasm. Meanwhile, Pepe Coin (PEPEUSD), a rival memecoin, faced increased competition from $TRUMP, though it remained among the top three in the memecoin category.

Regulatory and Ethical Questions Loom

While the market celebrated, skeptics raised concerns over the ethical and regulatory implications of such high-profile political figures entering the crypto arena.

Justin D’Anethan, an independent crypto analyst stationed in Hong Kong, commented:

“While it’s tempting to dismiss this as just another Trump spectacle, the launch of the official Trump token opens up a Pandora’s box of ethical and regulatory questions.”

Critics also flagged the centralization of $TRUMP, with 80% of its supply controlled by entities linked to Trump’s business empire. This structure has drawn scrutiny for its potential to manipulate market dynamics.

The Future of Memecoins

Despite the controversy, the launches of $TRUMP and $MELANIA have elevated the status of memecoins, previously dismissed as speculative novelties. These tokens now represent a broader cultural and financial phenomenon, merging community-building with speculative trading.

Peter Schiff, chief economist at Euro Pacific Asset Management, offered a rare nod to the memecoin’s impact, tweeting:

“$TRUMP is the new digital gold.”

A Market Transformed

The historic inauguration day underscores the growing influence of cryptocurrency in shaping political and economic landscapes. With Bitcoin reaching unprecedented highs and memecoins like $TRUMP and $MELANIA capturing global attention, the intersection of politics and digital finance appears poised for further growth.

As the dust settles, investors and regulators alike will be watching closely to see whether the momentum behind these tokens endures or if their rise marks the peak of yet another cryptocurrency bubble.

