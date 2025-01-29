Why Boeing Stock Got Slew Of Price Target Hikes Despite Disappointing Q4, Full-Year Earnings: Retail Turns Bullish

UBS analyst Gavin Parsons raised the firm's price target on Boeing to $217 from $208 while keeping a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares. JPMorgan analyst Seth Seifman raised Boeing's price target to $200 from $190 while maintaining an ‘Overweight’ rating.

First Published Jan 29, 2025, 10:30 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 29, 2025, 10:30 PM IST

Shares of Boeing (BA) received a series of price target hikes from Wall Street analysts despite the company posting its largest annual loss since 2020.

UBS analyst Gavin Parsons raised the firm's price target on Boeing to $217 from $208 while keeping a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares.

According to The Fly, the brokerage said Boeing provided lots of color on the earnings call, including production rate targets and framing the free cash flow usage for 2025. Although UBS does not expect Boeing's turnaround to be linear, it believes the company is off to a strong start, particularly on the crucial MAX program.

Meanwhile, JPMorgan analyst Seth Seifman raised the firm's price target on Boeing to $200 from $190 while keeping an ‘Overweight’ rating on the shares.

JPMorgan noted that it emerged from Boeing's earnings report and conference call "with incremental confidence in the outlook and our model" for "the first time in a while.”

During the fourth quarter (Q4), the airplane manufacturer reported an earnings loss of $5.90 per share, worse than an estimated loss of $3.78 per share, according to FinChat. Its net loss for the quarter stood at $3.86 billion.

The dip in financials primarily reflected previously announced impacts of the IAM work stoppage and agreement, charges for certain defense programs, and costs associated with workforce reductions announced last year.

Revenue declined 31% year-over-year (YoY) to $15.24 billion during the quarter compared to a Wall Street estimate of $15.2 billion.

Meanwhile, Susquehanna analyst Charles Minervino raised the firm's price target on Boeing to $205 from $200 while keeping a ‘Positive’ rating on the shares.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment surrounding Boeing flipped into the ‘bullish’ territory (68/100), accompanied by ‘extremely high’ retail chatter.

BA’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 11:19 a.m. ET on Jan. 29, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits BA’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 11:19 a.m. ET on Jan. 29, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Retail chatter on Stocktwits indicates a mixed take on the stock.

Boeing shares have risen almost 1% in 2025 and are down over 15% over the past year.

