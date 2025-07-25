The analyst notes the stock remains range-bound, with key support at ₹1,920.

Bajaj Finserv shares fell nearly 3% on Friday, despite the company reporting steady earnings for the June quarter (Q1 FY26).

Bajaj Finserv reported a consolidated net profit of ₹2,789.05 crore, up 30.5% year-on-year (YoY) compared to ₹2,137.70 crore in Q1 FY25. Meanwhile, revenue rose by nearly 13% to ₹35,439 crore.

On a standalone basis, the net profit was down 47.8% at ₹329.92 crore (YoY). But on a sequential basis, it saw a stellar surge due to specific one-time factors or operational adjustments, noted SEBI-registered analyst Sudhansu Sekhar Panda of Bluemoon Research.

In its insurance business, life insurance gross written premium increased by 9% YoY but declined by 41% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). On the other hand, the general insurance segment showed stronger momentum, with gross written premiums growing by 9% YoY and surging 20% QoQ.

Why Is Bajaj Finserv Under Pressure?

Panda highlighted that it is not uncommon for fundamentally strong stocks to experience pullbacks even after posting quality or improved financial results.

On its technical charts, the stock saw a big rally previously, climbing from a low around ₹1,560 to reach ₹2,100. However, over the last four months, it has been trading in a sideways zone.

Panda identified a support zone around ₹1,900 to ₹1,920 on the daily timeframe chart. On Friday, the stock fell to the support zone of ₹1,920 and bounced back. Maintaining this support level is critical, according to him. Repeated tests or a sustained move below ₹1,920 could trigger a further decline towards the ₹1,860 to ₹1,800 range.

On the upside, he sees resistance around ₹2,070. Analysis of the daily chart over the last four months shows that the stock has formed a rectangle pattern. If Bajaj Finserv sustains above ₹2,070, then it could see an upside towards the ₹2,150 to ₹2,300 range.

Panda concluded that the stock has been trading in a range for the last few months, and a clear breakout above resistance or breakdown below support will likely determine the direction of the next significant move.

Bajaj Finserv shares have risen 27% year-to-date (YTD).

