What BofA CEO Says About Banking Industry’s Acceptance Of Crypto For Payments Under Trump 2.0: ‘If The Rules Come In...’

CEO Brian Moynihan responded to CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin about how the banking industry’s approach to crypto could change under the new administration.

What BofA CEO Says About Banking Industry’s Acceptance Of Crypto For Payments Under Trump 2.0: ‘If The Rules Come In...’
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 21, 2025, 8:57 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 21, 2025, 8:57 PM IST

Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan reportedly said on Tuesday that the banking industry will accept cryptocurrencies for payments if regulators permit their usage.

“If the rules come in and make it a real thing that you can actually do business with, you’ll find that the banking system will come in hard on the transactional side of it,” Moynihan said in an interview at the World Economic Forum in Davos, according to a CNBC report.

Moynihan was responding to CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin about how the banking industry’s approach to crypto could change in the wake of President Donald Trump’s keen interest in digital currencies.

The U.S. banking industry has been vocal against cryptocurrencies, although its trading and wealth management divisions are known to participate in crypto markets. JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has reportedly said that Bitcoin “has no intrinsic value” and is “heavily used by sex traffickers, by money launderers, and by ransomware.”

However, Moynihan sees this as just another form of payment. “We have hundreds of patents on blockchain already, we know how to enter the field,” he said, according to the report.

After Donald Trump won the elections in November 2024, crypto prices shot up. Bitcoin has jumped over 54% since his victory and is now trading near the $105,000 mark.

On Stocktwits, retail investors are expressing bullish takes on the apex coin, with sentiment meter climbing into the ‘neutral’ territory (47/100) from ‘bearish’ a day ago. 

BTC’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 9:31 a.m. ET on Jan. 21, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits BTC’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 9:31 a.m. ET on Jan. 21, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Bitcoin is experiencing resistance near the $108,000 mark, a level close to its lifetime highs. One Stocktwits user believes BTC will soon hit the $110,000 mark.

Another expressed optimism about BTC mining firms too.

Notably, BTC has gained over 12% since the beginning of 2025 and over 152% over the past year. However, ETH.X has lost over 1% year-to-date and has gained over 34% over the past year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Pitney Bowes Stock Rises On Acquisition Of Royal Alliances’ Presort Business: Retail’s Elated

Pitney Bowes Stock Rises On Acquisition Of Royal Alliances’ Presort Business: Retail’s Elated

Tesla Remains Piper Sandler’s Top ‘Buy-and-Hold’ Idea, But Trump’s EV Threat Dents Stock And Retail Confidence

Tesla Remains Piper Sandler’s Top ‘Buy-and-Hold’ Idea, But Trump’s EV Threat Dents Stock And Retail Confidence

Viasat Stock Hits Over 2-Month High On $4.8B NASA Near-Space Contract: Retail Sentiment Skyrockets

Viasat Stock Hits Over 2-Month High On $4.8B NASA Near-Space Contract: Retail Sentiment Skyrockets

TempusAI Stock Surges On AI-Enabled Healthcare App Launch, Pelosi Buy: Retail Mood Stays Buoyant

TempusAI Stock Surges On AI-Enabled Healthcare App Launch, Pelosi Buy: Retail Mood Stays Buoyant

KeyCorp Stock Hits 1-Week Low After Swinging To Q4 Loss, Triggers Some Bearish Retail Chatter

KeyCorp Stock Hits 1-Week Low After Swinging To Q4 Loss, Triggers Some Bearish Retail Chatter

Recent Stories

Pitney Bowes Stock Rises On Acquisition Of Royal Alliances’ Presort Business: Retail’s Elated

Pitney Bowes Stock Rises On Acquisition Of Royal Alliances’ Presort Business: Retail’s Elated

Tesla Remains Piper Sandler’s Top ‘Buy-and-Hold’ Idea, But Trump’s EV Threat Dents Stock And Retail Confidence

Tesla Remains Piper Sandler’s Top ‘Buy-and-Hold’ Idea, But Trump’s EV Threat Dents Stock And Retail Confidence

Viasat Stock Hits Over 2-Month High On $4.8B NASA Near-Space Contract: Retail Sentiment Skyrockets

Viasat Stock Hits Over 2-Month High On $4.8B NASA Near-Space Contract: Retail Sentiment Skyrockets

TempusAI Stock Surges On AI-Enabled Healthcare App Launch, Pelosi Buy: Retail Mood Stays Buoyant

TempusAI Stock Surges On AI-Enabled Healthcare App Launch, Pelosi Buy: Retail Mood Stays Buoyant

Israel top military leader Lt Gen Herzi Halevi resigns over October 7 Hamas attack failures snt

Israel top military leader Lt Gen Herzi Halevi resigns over October 7 Hamas attack failures

Recent Videos

Saif Ali Khan Spotted with Bandages After Hospital Discharge, Greets Before Entering Home

Saif Ali Khan Spotted with Bandages After Hospital Discharge, Greets Before Entering Home

Video Icon
Devbhumi Dwarka Islands Declared 100% Encroachment-Free, Harsh Sanghavi Shares Before-After Visuals

Devbhumi Dwarka Islands Declared 100% Encroachment-Free, Harsh Sanghavi Shares Before-After Visuals

Video Icon
Watch Rescue of Moose from Frigid Waters of Lake Abanakee in New York | WATCH

Watch Rescue of Moose from Frigid Waters of Lake Abanakee in New York | WATCH

Video Icon
World Pulse | What Lies Ahead for Indians as Trump Revokes Birthright Citizenship?

World Pulse | What Lies Ahead for Indians as Trump Revokes Birthright Citizenship?

Video Icon
Top 10 Viral Songs Taking Over Internet in India - Kurchi Madathapetti to Nain Matakka

Top 10 Viral Songs Taking Over Internet in India - Kurchi Madathapetti to Nain Matakka

Video Icon