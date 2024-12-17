Webuy Stock Surges On Nvidia's AI Accelerator Program: Retail’s Bullish

On Stocktwits, Webuy’s watcher count increased by 25%, showing growing retail attention on the stock.

Webuy Stock Surges On Nvidia's AI Accelerator Program: Retail’s Bullish
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Dec 17, 2024, 2:31 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 17, 2024, 2:31 PM IST

Shares of Webuy Global ($WBUY) surged nearly 30% on Monday after the company announced its advancement on the next phase of Nvidia’s AI Accelerator Program, lifting retail sentiment.

The program is aimed at advancing the company’s AI capabilities and enhancing its offerings. The program is supported by Singapore’s Economic Development Board; Tribe, an Asian blockchain accelerator; and Digital Industry Singapore.

Participation in this program may help the company reshape the region’s e-commerce and travel offerings, according to a Webuy press release.

“We are thrilled to advance to the next stage of Nvidia’s AI Accelerator Program,” Vincent Xue Bin, CEO and Co-Founder of Webuy said. “This achievement reflects our dedication to integrating AI-driven solutions into our platform to create unparalleled customer experiences.”

According to Webuy, its AI-driven growth will include “predictive demand analytics”  and “social interaction AI.”

On Stocktwits, Webuy’s watcher count increased by 25% on Monday, showing growing retail attention on the stock.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits following the news was largely bullish.

One user suggested the program could open doors for future partnerships.

Separately, Webuy also announced pricing of a securities purchase agreement with certain institutional investors to buy about  21.1 million Class A ordinary shares in a registered direct offering for $0.1756 per share. The gross proceeds from the offering are about $3.7 million.

Wbuy stock is down 60% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

AMC Entertainment Stock Dips to 2-Month Low, Sparks Retail Chatter

AMC Entertainment Stock Dips to 2-Month Low, Sparks Retail Chatter

Algorhythm Holdings Retail Chatter Soars Following $9.5M Public Offering

Algorhythm Holdings Retail Chatter Soars Following $9.5M Public Offering

Nvidia Stock Enters Correction Territory As U.S.-China Semiconductor War Heats Up: Wall Street and Retail Stay Bullish

Nvidia Stock Enters Correction Territory As U.S.-China Semiconductor War Heats Up: Wall Street and Retail Stay Bullish

DraftKings Stock Slips Over Tighter Regulatory Scrutiny, Reported Lawsuit: Retail’s Bearish

DraftKings Stock Slips Over Tighter Regulatory Scrutiny, Reported Lawsuit: Retail’s Bearish

Norwegian Cruise Line’s Retail Sentiment Turns Bullish Following Analyst Upgrade

Norwegian Cruise Line’s Retail Sentiment Turns Bullish Following Analyst Upgrade

Recent Stories

WhatsApp update: GOOD news for iOS users as you will soon get dialer to make it easy for calls gcw

WhatsApp update: GOOD news for iOS users as you will soon get dialer to make it easy for calls

Ranbir Kapoor, Mahira Khan LEAKED photos: Pakistani actress REVEALS what she felt that moment RBA

Ranbir Kapoor, Mahira Khan LEAKED photos: Pakistani actress REVEALS what she felt that moment

On camera, couple caught kissing, indulging in PDA at Kolkata metro station, viral clip sparks outrage (WATCH) shk

On camera, couple caught kissing, indulging in PDA at Kolkata metro station, viral clip sparks outrage (WATCH)

Accidents on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway drop by 75% after ITMS installation vkp

Accidents on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway drop by 75% after ITMS installation

Pushpa 2 to Bahubali 2: 10 films with highest 2nd Monday collection ATG

Pushpa 2 to Bahubali 2: 10 films with highest 2nd Monday collection

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon