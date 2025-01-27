We Asked Retail About Their Boeing Bets Before Earnings: Here’s What They Revealed

Sixty-one percent of the poll respondents said they are long on the airplane manufacturer’s stock ahead of the earnings, while 21% said they aren’t involved. Only 15% of the respondents indicated they were short on the stock.

First Published Jan 27, 2025, 6:50 PM IST

Boeing Co (BA) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter earnings before the bell on Tuesday. A preliminary report released by the planemaker last week appears to have dampened whatever little anticipation bulls had.

Boeing stock was trading in the red in Monday’s pre-market session.

However, most retail investors are taking a contrarian approach, according to a Stocktwits poll.

Sixty-one percent of the respondents said they are long on the airplane manufacturer’s stock ahead of the earnings, while 21% said they aren’t involved. Only 15% indicated they were short on the stock.

Screenshot 2025-01-27 at 7.34.04 AM.png

The bullish bets come even as the company indicated a dire preliminary report for the fourth quarter.

Last week, the planemaker said it expects a GAAP loss per share of $5.46 in the fourth quarter (Q4), translating to over $4 billion in losses.

Boeing pointed out that it will recognize impacts to its financial results related to the IAM work stoppage and agreement, charges for certain Defense, Space & Security programs, and costs associated with workforce reductions announced last year when it reports Q4 results on Tuesday.

According to FinChat data, the company expects to report Q4 revenue of $15.2 billion, which aligns with Wall Street estimates.

It expects to burn through $3.5 billion during the quarter and highlighted that 777X and 767 programs will take a charge of $1.1 billion.

One Stocktwits user said the stock isn’t worth 40x earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA).

However, another said the stock will return to pre-pandemic time levels.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was trending in the ‘bearish’ territory (40/100), down from ‘neutral’ a day ago.

BA’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 7:09 a.m. ET on Jan. 27, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits BA’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 7:09 a.m. ET on Jan. 27, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Meanwhile, Citi lowered the firm's price target on Boeing to $207 from $209 while keeping a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares, according to TheFly.

Boeing shares gained just over 2% in 2025 but have fallen over 14% over the past year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

