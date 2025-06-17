Analysts noted Hinge Health’s strong return on investment, rapid automation of care delivery, and profitability milestones as key drivers of their bullish stance.

Hinge Health received widespread bullish initiation coverage on Monday from a dozen brokerages, with analysts highlighting its leadership in digital musculoskeletal (MSK) care, strong margins, and scalable AI platform.

The stock ended 3.9% higher at $36.21 on Monday.

Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started the stock at ‘Overweight’ with a $41 target, noting Hinge’s proprietary technology and sophisticated distribution strategy as drivers for sustained double-digit revenue growth.

The firm pointed to a 2.4x or greater return on investment across commercial and Medicare populations, with durable 80%-plus gross margins and operating leverage as the company scales beyond its 2,250 clients and 20 million contracted lives as of Dec. 31, 2024.

Canaccord

Canaccord also began with a ‘Buy’ rating and a $52 target, describing Hinge as a “true innovator” disrupting traditional physical therapy through an AI-powered platform.

The firm cited automation of 95% of care and emphasized the defensibility of Hinge’s position in the digital MSK market.

BofA

BofA launched coverage with a ‘Buy’ rating and $42 target, calling Hinge the “digital physical therapy leader” with competitive advantages in its customer base, motion-tracking tech, and partnerships with five of the largest U.S. health plans.

Needham

Needham began coverage with a ‘Buy’ rating and $47 target, calling Hinge the market leader in virtual MSK care and pointing to its advantages over digital competitors and legacy in-person providers.

The firm noted that while 40% of Americans suffer from MSK issues, only 9% get treatment, creating a large untapped opportunity.

William Blair

William Blair rated the stock ‘Outperform’ and described it as a core healthcare technology holding.

The firm pointed to Hinge’s personalized digital app and supportive valuation at 5x 2026 revenue and 6.4x adjusted gross profit.

Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI also rated the stock ‘Outperform’ with a $50 target, citing broad employer and plan adoption and a multi-condition offering that supports continued 20% annual growth.

Truist

Truist gave it a ‘Buy’ rating and a $48 target, highlighting “enduring structural advantages,” strong outcomes data, and a flywheel driven by AI, partner networks, and attractive economics.

Stifel

Stifel started Hinge with a ‘Buy’ and $48 target, describing a platform that combines mobile app-based care with messaging and licensed PTs.

The firm noted that Hinge became profitable and free cash flow positive in 2024, with room for further margin gains.

RBC Capital

RBC Capital gave an ‘Outperform’ rating and a $45 target, saying the firm is well-positioned to scale digital MSK care across commercial, Medicare Advantage, and global markets, supported by strong validation and 20M covered lives.

KeyBanc

KeyBanc began with an ‘Overweight’ and $45 target, describing Hinge as the clear leader in a large and underserved healthcare segment.

The firm believes the recent 17% decline in share price post-IPO presents an attractive entry point.

Barclays

Barclays also rated the stock ‘Overweight’ with a $43 target, saying Hinge can “bend the cost curve” in MSK with its tech and partnerships, and sees 15–20% billings growth translating into 20% revenue expansion.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘bearish’ amid ‘low’ message volume.

The stock has declined 3.6% so far in 2025.

