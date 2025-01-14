Walgreens Stock Surges On Analyst Revisions After Strong Q1 Earnings: Retail Sentiment Brightens

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits turned ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ a day ago.

Walgreens Stock Surges On Analyst Revisions After Strong Q1 Earnings: Retail Sentiment Brightens
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 14, 2025, 4:33 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 14, 2025, 4:33 PM IST

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance ($WBA) have risen nearly 24% in the past five days as the pharmacy retailer gets price target revisions following its strong first-quarter quarter performance, lifting retail sentiment.

On Monday, BofA raised the price target to $8.50 from $7.50 with an ‘Underperform’ rating following its "better-than-expected quarter against relatively low expectations," The Fly.com reported.

According to the firm, its price action reflected the improving margin dynamics in the company’s U.S. retail pharmacy segment but saw limited “clarity on the trajectory of retail pharmacy profitability,” said the report.

Separately, TD Cowen also raised its price target to $15 from $14 with a ‘Buy’ rating based on its view that the first quarter results were a signal the company’s management is making progress in its long-term turnaround, Fly.com reported.

Last week, Evercore ISI analyst Elizabeth Anderson raised the firm’s target to $12 from $9 with an ‘In-Line’ rating.

Walgreens said it would maintain its fiscal 2025 adjusted EPS guidance of $1.40 to $1.80.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits turned ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ a day ago. Message volumes climbed into the ‘high’ zone compared to normal.

Screenshot 2025-01-14 at 3.28.11 PM.png WBA sentiment meter and message volume on Jan 12 as of 4:50 am ET

On Friday, Walgreens recorded Q1 revenues of $39.46 billion, beating consensus estimates of $37.42 billion. Its EPS came in at $0.51, above the consensus estimate of $0.38.

"Our first quarter results reflect our disciplined execution against our 2025 priorities: stabilizing the retail pharmacy by optimizing our footprint, controlling operating costs, improving cash flow and continuing to address reimbursement models," Tim Wentworth, CEO of Walgreens said in a statement.

Separately, a Stocktwits poll asked retail about the bounce back in the company’s shares and what may pose as a threat to its turnaround efforts. About 24% of respondents voted “company’s leadership structure” as the leading factor, followed by “shrinking  prescription reimbursements.”
 

Screenshot 2025-01-14 at 3.27.58 PM.png

Walgreens stock is up 26.19% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Abercrombie Stock Dives On Disappointing Guidance: Retail Sentiment Sours

Abercrombie Stock Dives On Disappointing Guidance: Retail Sentiment Sours

Angi Stock Soars After Barry Diller’s IAC Announces Spin-off Of Full Stake In The Home Services Platform: Retail Excitement Grows

Angi Stock Soars After Barry Diller’s IAC Announces Spin-off Of Full Stake In The Home Services Platform: Retail Excitement Grows

22nd Century Group Stock Rises On Proposed FDA Mandate On Nicotine Content: Retail's Extremely Bullish

22nd Century Group Stock Rises On Proposed FDA Mandate On Nicotine Content: Retail's Extremely Bullish

a.k.a Brands Holding Stock Rises On Q4 Sales Numbers, CEO Appointment: Retail's Excited

a.k.a Brands Holding Stock Rises On Q4 Sales Numbers, CEO Appointment: Retail's Excited

Lululemon Stock Up On Raised Q4 Guidance On Back of Strong Holiday Sales: Retail’s Bullish

Lululemon Stock Up On Raised Q4 Guidance On Back of Strong Holiday Sales: Retail’s Bullish

Recent Stories

Israel to release 1,000 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for 33 hostages in initial deal: Hamas sources dmn

Israel to release 1,000 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for 33 hostages in initial deal: Hamas sources

Abercrombie Stock Dives On Disappointing Guidance: Retail Sentiment Sours

Abercrombie Stock Dives On Disappointing Guidance: Retail Sentiment Sours

Nursing college principal in Varanasi kills self by jumping in front of train, reason unclear dmn

Nursing college principal in Varanasi kills self by jumping in front of train, reason unclear

How to spot fake Rs 500 notes? Check out RBI guidelines for the same gcw

How to spot fake Rs 500 notes? Check out RBI guidelines for the same

BREAKING Qatar says Israel and Hamas at 'closest point' to agreeing Gaza ceasefire, hostage deal snt

BREAKING: Qatar says Israel and Hamas at 'closest point' to agreeing Gaza ceasefire, hostage deal

Recent Videos

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Brazil's Nicholas Tadeu Says 'Want to Create League', Visit Taj Mahal

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Brazil's Nicholas Tadeu Says 'Want to Create League', Visit Taj Mahal

Video Icon
'Meri beti IPS Hai, Teri Aisi Halat Karwaungi...': Road Clash Over Car Parking Turns Ugly | VIRAL

'Meri beti IPS Hai, Teri Aisi Halat Karwaungi...': Road Clash Over Car Parking Turns Ugly | VIRAL

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Brazil's Coach Laura Says Indian Team is 'Best' But Will Give Tough Fight

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Brazil's Coach Laura Says Indian Team is 'Best' But Will Give Tough Fight

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top 5 Moments of India's Riveting 42-37 Win Over Nepal | WATCH HIGHLIGHTS

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top 5 Moments of India's Riveting 42-37 Win Over Nepal | WATCH HIGHLIGHTS

Video Icon
Quad, Ukraine, Israel & More: Biden's FINAL Foreign Policy Speech | WATCH

Quad, Ukraine, Israel & More: Biden's FINAL Foreign Policy Speech | WATCH

Video Icon