Walgreens Stock Rises Ahead Of Q1 Earnings: Retail’s Bullish

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits turned ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ last week.

Walgreens Stock Rises Ahead Of Q1 Earnings: Retail’s Bullish
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 10, 2025, 1:01 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 10, 2025, 1:01 PM IST

Walgreens Boots Alliance ($WBA) stock was up 0.43% in after-hours trading on Wednesday ahead of the pharmacy chain’s first-quarter earnings results, lifting retail sentiment.

Walgreens was scheduled to report its earnings before the opening bell on Thursday but rescehduled the release due to the holiday observance for former president Jimmy Carter’s recent death.

Wall Street analysts expect the company to post earnings per share of $0.38 on estimated revenue of $37.4 billion, according to Stocktwits data. In its most recent quarter, the company posted $0.39 in EPS, beating estimates by 9.36%, according to Stocktwits data.

Walgreens has beaten EPS estimates three out of four times in the last four quarters. It beat revenue estimates in all four most recent quarters.

Walgreens stock has an average analyst price target of $10, which was about 8% above Wednesday close, Investing.com reported.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits turned ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ last week. Message volumes have been in the normal range.

Screenshot 2025-01-09 at 10.53.36 PM.png WBA sentiment meter and message volumes on Jan 10 as of 12:20 am

One commenter on Stocktwits was hopeful to receive Sycamore buyout updates, while another was optimistic about a 15% bounce in the stock.

Last month, WSJ reported Walgreens was in talks with Sycamore Partners, a private equity, firm to take the company private.

Following the news, Morgan Stanley analyst Erin Wright said a "buyout is harder to contemplate given its already sizeable debt burden and paltry cash flow, making the value creation pathway harder to decipher,” The Fly.com reported.

Walgreens stock is down 2% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

5 Stocks That Attracted Strong Retail Activity On Stocktwits Over Past 24 Hours

5 Stocks That Attracted Strong Retail Activity On Stocktwits Over Past 24 Hours

Cerence, Kuke Music See Follower Counts More Than Double on Stocktwits in 2025: Here’s A Look At Retail Investor Sentiment

Cerence, Kuke Music See Follower Counts More Than Double on Stocktwits in 2025: Here’s A Look At Retail Investor Sentiment

Deckers Outdoor Stock Rises After Analyst Upgrade On Strong Back-To-School Season: Retail’s Bullish

Deckers Outdoor Stock Rises After Analyst Upgrade On Strong Back-To-School Season: Retail’s Bullish

Disney Says Streaming Business Has Monthly Global Active Users Of 157 Million: Retail Stays On Sidelines Despite ‘Game-changing’ fuboTV Deal

Disney Says Streaming Business Has Monthly Global Active Users Of 157 Million: Retail Stays On Sidelines Despite ‘Game-changing’ fuboTV Deal

Apple Bear Holds ‘Muted’ View On December Quarter Amid Regulatory Headwinds, Lukewarm iPhone Sales: Retail Sentiment Sours

Apple Bear Holds ‘Muted’ View On December Quarter Amid Regulatory Headwinds, Lukewarm iPhone Sales: Retail Sentiment Sours

Recent Stories

Rashmika Mandanna sustains gym injury; halts filming of Salman Khan's Sikandar RBA

Rashmika Mandanna sustains gym injury; halts filming of Salman Khan's Sikandar

Manish Pandey and Ashrita Shetty heading for divorce? Couple unfollowed each other on Instagram hrd

Manish Pandey and Ashrita Shetty heading for divorce? Couple unfollowed each other on Instagram

Bengaluru ranked best city for working women in India: 2024 survey vkp

Bengaluru ranked best city for working women in India: 2024 survey

5 Stocks That Attracted Strong Retail Activity On Stocktwits Over Past 24 Hours

5 Stocks That Attracted Strong Retail Activity On Stocktwits Over Past 24 Hours

Cerence, Kuke Music See Follower Counts More Than Double on Stocktwits in 2025: Here’s A Look At Retail Investor Sentiment

Cerence, Kuke Music See Follower Counts More Than Double on Stocktwits in 2025: Here’s A Look At Retail Investor Sentiment

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon