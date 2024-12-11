Walgreens Stock Jumps On Potential Go-Private Deal: Retail Sentiment Brightens

Retail sentiment on the stock turned ‘extremely bullish’

Walgreens Stock Jumps On Potential Go-Private Deal: Retail Sentiment Brightens
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Dec 11, 2024, 1:20 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 11, 2024, 1:20 AM IST

Shares of retail pharmacy chain Walgreens ($WBA) were up more than 21% on Tuesday afternoon following a WSJ report the retailer was in talks with private equity firm, Sycamore Partners, for a potential go-private transaction, lifting retail sentiment.

Sycamore Partners and Walgreens Boots Alliance have held talks that could result in a deal that may close early next year, the report added.

Retail sentiment on the stock turned ‘extremely bullish’ (95/100) from ‘neutral’ (47/100)  a day ago. Message volumes moved to the ‘extremely high’ zone. 

Screenshot 2024-12-11 at 12.20.32 AM.png

One user speculated $25 as an appropriate price for Walgreen’s shares.


 

According to a recent poll on Stocktwits, a majority of respondents see major changes towards a potential turnaround as imminent at the company. Walgreens’ stock has seen an 84% decline in the past five years.

Screenshot 2024-12-11 at 12.28.52 AM.png

According to the WSJ report, buyout firm KKR previously made a bid for the company for about $70 billion in 2019.

Sycamore Partners is a New York-based buyout firm with experience in investing in consumer companies.

Walgreens employs about 312,000 people across eight countries including the US. Its consumer brands include Walgreens, Boots, Duane Reade, No7 Beauty Company and Benavides.  It has over 12,500 stores across the U.S., Europe and Latin America.

Walgreens shares are down 60.38% year-to-date.

 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Broadcom Shares Slide as Nvidia’s Woes Drag Semiconductor Stocks Lower: Retail Bets on Strong Earnings

Broadcom Shares Slide as Nvidia’s Woes Drag Semiconductor Stocks Lower: Retail Bets on Strong Earnings

Microsoft Stock Dips After Redmond’s Shareholders Snub Bitcoin Investment Proposal: Retail Mixed

Microsoft Stock Dips After Redmond’s Shareholders Snub Bitcoin Investment Proposal: Retail Mixed

Chimerix Stock Draws Heavy Retail Chatter After Landing Price-Target Hike On FDA Submission Plan For Cancer Drug

Chimerix Stock Draws Heavy Retail Chatter After Landing Price-Target Hike On FDA Submission Plan For Cancer Drug

Ripple Breaks Below $2 As Post-Election Optimism Fades: Retail Stays Bearish

Ripple Breaks Below $2 As Post-Election Optimism Fades: Retail Stays Bearish

Toll Brothers Stock In Focus After Q4 Earnings Beat: Retail’s Bullish

Toll Brothers Stock In Focus After Q4 Earnings Beat: Retail’s Bullish

Recent Stories

Broadcom Shares Slide as Nvidia’s Woes Drag Semiconductor Stocks Lower: Retail Bets on Strong Earnings

Broadcom Shares Slide as Nvidia’s Woes Drag Semiconductor Stocks Lower: Retail Bets on Strong Earnings

Microsoft Stock Dips After Redmond’s Shareholders Snub Bitcoin Investment Proposal: Retail Mixed

Microsoft Stock Dips After Redmond’s Shareholders Snub Bitcoin Investment Proposal: Retail Mixed

Chimerix Stock Draws Heavy Retail Chatter After Landing Price-Target Hike On FDA Submission Plan For Cancer Drug

Chimerix Stock Draws Heavy Retail Chatter After Landing Price-Target Hike On FDA Submission Plan For Cancer Drug

Ripple Breaks Below $2 As Post-Election Optimism Fades: Retail Stays Bearish

Ripple Breaks Below $2 As Post-Election Optimism Fades: Retail Stays Bearish

Toll Brothers Stock In Focus After Q4 Earnings Beat: Retail’s Bullish

Toll Brothers Stock In Focus After Q4 Earnings Beat: Retail’s Bullish

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon