Adjusted loss per share came in at VND13,074 ($0.54) for the quarter, exceeding an estimated loss of $0.22 per share.

Vietnamese EV maker VinFast Auto (VFS) announced on Thursday that its net loss widened in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2024, while also highlighting its expectation to at least double its vehicle deliveries in 2025.

The company’s total quarterly revenue stood at VND16,496.4 billion ($677.9 million), including VND15,441.5 billion in vehicle sales, representing a 70% increase from the fourth quarter of 2023. The company’s revenue for the quarter, however, fell below an analyst estimate of VND21,843.2 billion.

The net loss in the quarter was VND30,594.8 billion ($1,257.2 million), representing an 81% increase from the fourth quarter of 2023.

Adjusted loss per share came in at VND13,074 ($0.54) for the quarter, exceeding an estimated loss of $0.22 per share.

The company sold 53,139 vehicles in the fourth quarter, of which 19% were delivered to related parties of the company.

Through the full year 2024, the company sold 97,399 vehicles, of which 87,890 units were sold in Vietnam.

For the full year 2025, the company is looking to at least double its global deliveries. Its target markets are Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines, India, North America, and Europe.

“We are keeping our 2025 guidance, and our sales plan is built with flexibility in mind as we continue to monitor the evolving macro landscape,” said Chairwoman Thuy Le.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around VinFast has fallen further into ‘bearish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume remains at ‘extremely low’ levels.

VFS's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 1:00 p.m. ET on April 24, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

VFS stock is down by 20% so far this year but up about 34% over the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com<

(Exchange Rate: 1 VND= 0.000038 USD)<