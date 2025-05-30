The Nasdaq-listed EV maker’s factory in the state of Tamil Nadu will now be inaugurated on July 30 instead of June 30.

Vietnamese EV maker VinFast Auto’s (VFS) Indian factory plans have been delayed by a month, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

The Nasdaq-listed EV maker’s factory in the state of Tamil Nadu will now be inaugurated on July 30 instead of June 30.

The delay is owing to the ongoing talks between the carmaker and lenders including Central Bank of India and Union Bank of India, for a $200 million loan, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The loan is part of an initial tranche of the company’s planned $500 million investment in the country.

A company spokesperson confirmed to Bloomberg that the firm is currently in discussions with potential partners, including financial institutions, to support its operations in the country.

The report added that VinFast is finalizing its local distribution network before opening bookings for its VF6 and VF7 models in India in the coming weeks. The company is also expected to take bookings for its VF3 in 2026.

The pricing of vehicles in the Indian market is currently unknown.

Last month, VinFast announced that its net loss widened in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2024, while also highlighting its expectation to at least double its vehicle deliveries in 2025.

For the full year 2025, the company is looking to at least double its global deliveries. Its target markets are Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines, India, North America, and Europe.

Through the full year 2024, the company sold 97,399 vehicles, of which 87,890 units were sold in Vietnam.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around VinFast remained unmoved within the ‘bearish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume stayed at ‘normal’ levels.

VFS's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 2:15 p.m. ET on May 29, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits



According to data from Koyfin, three of four analysts covering VinFast rate it a ‘Buy’ while one rates it a ‘Hold. The average price target on the stock is $5.83, representing an upside of over 60% from its current level.

VFS stock is down by about 16% this year and by about 27% over the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<