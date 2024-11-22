Viasat Stock Jumps Pre-Market As US Rep. Debbie Schultz Buys Stake Amid Rising Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Retail Activity Spikes

The jump in Viasat’s stock comes despite Barclays slashing its price target by $15 before markets opened on Friday.

Viasat Stock Jumps Pre-Market As US Rep. Debbie Schultz Buys Stake Amid Rising Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Retail Activity Spikes
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Nov 22, 2024, 8:04 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 22, 2024, 8:04 PM IST

Shares of Viasat Inc. ($VSAT) rose as much as 10% in pre-market trading on Friday after reports of Florida Representative Debbie Schultz investing in the company, along with a notable increase in retail chatter. 

Schultz is a ranking member of the U.S. House Appropriations Subcommittee on Military Construction, Veteran Affairs, and Related Agencies. 

In a filing disclosed on Nov. 20, the Representative disclosed that she bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Viasat stock on Oct. 23.

The jump in Viasat’s stock comes despite Barclays slashing its price target by $15 – to $9 from $24 – while maintaining an ‘Equal Weight’ rating, before markets opened on Friday.

The brokerage cited increasing competition from Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellations, reflected in the company’s second-quarter results and future guidance.

Schultz’s purchase comes amidst the ongoing geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Kyiv has accused Moscow of launching an intercontinental ballistic missile overnight that targeted the city of Dnipro in central-eastern Ukraine. 

If confirmed, this would mark the first time Russia has used such a powerful missile during the war.

Screenshot 2024-11-22 083355.png Viasat Inc. Sentiment and Message Volume on Nov 22 as of 9:00 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Retail sentiment around the stock dipped into the ‘bearish’ (40/100) territory as message volume hit its highest levels this year in the ‘extremely high’ (84/100) zone.

Viasat missed second-quarter earnings estimates earlier this month, reporting a loss of $1.07 per share—double the expected loss of $0.54 per share. 

Revenue was slightly above expectations, coming in at $1.12 billion, just ahead of the forecasted $1.11 billion.

The company continues to face significant headwinds with fixed broadband revenue on the decline.

Also, a large portion of Viasat’s revenue comes from China, a market that could face higher tariffs under President-elect Trump’s administration.

Viasat’s stock has lost more than half of its value this year.

For updates and corrections email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Honeywell Sells Its PPE Business To Protective Industrial Products For $1.3B: Retail’s Neutral

Honeywell Sells Its PPE Business To Protective Industrial Products For $1.3B: Retail’s Neutral

Trump Media Reportedly Eyes Launching ‘TruthFi’ Crypto Payment Service: Retail Turns More Bullish

Trump Media Reportedly Eyes Launching ‘TruthFi’ Crypto Payment Service: Retail Turns More Bullish

Warner Music Stock In Focus On Profit Slump, But Retail’s Still Singing Along

Warner Music Stock In Focus On Profit Slump, But Retail’s Still Singing Along

Dillard’s Stock Gains In Premarket As Traders, Retail Cheer ‘Massive’ $25/Share Special Dividend

Dillard’s Stock Gains In Premarket As Traders, Retail Cheer ‘Massive’ $25/Share Special Dividend

Ross Stores Stock Climbs Pre-Market Despite Mixed Q3: Wall Street’s Split, Retail Isn’t Buying It

Ross Stores Stock Climbs Pre-Market Despite Mixed Q3: Wall Street’s Split, Retail Isn’t Buying It

Recent Stories

Explore lungs of Earth: 5 largest rainforests in the world dmn

Explore lungs of Earth: 5 largest rainforests in the world

Yogi cabinet approves various proposals including hosting grand roadshows in India and abroad for Mahakumbh dmn

Yogi cabinet approves various proposals including hosting grand roadshows in India and abroad for Mahakumbh

IND vs AUS: Nitish Kumar Reddy's uppercut six off his IPL captain Pat Cummins is a sight to behold dmn

IND vs AUS: Nitish Kumar Reddy’s uppercut six off his IPL captain Pat Cummins is a sight to behold

Honeywell Sells Its PPE Business To Protective Industrial Products For $1.3B: Retail’s Neutral

Honeywell Sells Its PPE Business To Protective Industrial Products For $1.3B: Retail’s Neutral

Trump Media Reportedly Eyes Launching ‘TruthFi’ Crypto Payment Service: Retail Turns More Bullish

Trump Media Reportedly Eyes Launching ‘TruthFi’ Crypto Payment Service: Retail Turns More Bullish

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon