Vertex Retail Sentiment Hits Yearly Low On Mixed Neurological Therapy Trial Data, Stock Eyes 7-Month Low

The reduction in pain for suzetrigine was nearly identical to that observed in the placebo arm.

Vertex Retail Sentiment Hits Yearly Low On Mixed Neurological Therapy Trial Data, Stock Eyes 7-Month Low
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Dec 19, 2024, 7:51 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 19, 2024, 7:51 PM IST

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals fell more than 10% premarket Thursday, on track to hit lows last seen in early May, following the release of mixed data from a Phase 2 study on its investigational oral pain signal inhibitor.

The stock was among the top 10 trending symbols on Stocktwits as retail sentiment for the biotech firm plunged to ‘extremely bearish’ (7/100) levels. This marks the lowest sentiment score for the company in a year. 

VRTX sentiment and message volume Dec 19 premarket.png VRTX sentiment and message volume Dec 19 premarket as of 8:45 am ET | source: Stocktwits

The trial, which focused on treating painful lumbosacral radiculopathy (LSR) with suzetrigine, met its primary endpoint, showing statistically significant reductions in pain based on the numeric pain rating scale (NPRS). 

However, the reduction in pain for suzetrigine was nearly identical to that observed in the placebo arm. 

The study was not designed to statistically compare suzetrigine to placebo, the company said.

On Stocktwits, some investors expressed disappointment, noting that the results lacked a clear indication of efficacy over placebo, drawing comparisons to Pfizer’s Lyrica, which had failed to show benefits in treating sciatic pain. 

Others questioned the timing of the announcement, which came a day after the Federal Reserve hinted at slower rate cuts for 2025, an indication that had already pushed markets lower.

Despite the setback, many analysts remain bullish on Vertex due to its robust drug pipeline, particularly its therapies for cystic fibrosis. 

The Vertex stock has gained over 10% year-to-date, but the mixed suzetrigine results have clouded near-term investor sentiment.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Worthington Steel Hits 4-Month Low on Weak Q2 Earnings, Extends Losing Streak: Retail Sentiment Collapses To Year-Low

Worthington Steel Hits 4-Month Low on Weak Q2 Earnings, Extends Losing Streak: Retail Sentiment Collapses To Year-Low

Altimmune’s Nasdaq Biotech Index Addition Fuels Retail Enthusiasm, Stock Rebounds

Altimmune’s Nasdaq Biotech Index Addition Fuels Retail Enthusiasm, Stock Rebounds

Nukkleus Stock Surges After Firm Prices $10M Private Placement: Retail Chatter Shows Mixed Opinion

Nukkleus Stock Surges After Firm Prices $10M Private Placement: Retail Chatter Shows Mixed Opinion

FuelCell Stock Rises After Revenue More Than Doubles In Q4: But Retail Sentiment Dips As Losses Widen

FuelCell Stock Rises After Revenue More Than Doubles In Q4: But Retail Sentiment Dips As Losses Widen

Palantir Stock Stuck At Recent Trading Range As Valuation Concerns Offset Optimism Over Fundamentals: Retail Guarded

Palantir Stock Stuck At Recent Trading Range As Valuation Concerns Offset Optimism Over Fundamentals: Retail Guarded

Recent Stories

Worthington Steel Hits 4-Month Low on Weak Q2 Earnings, Extends Losing Streak: Retail Sentiment Collapses To Year-Low

Worthington Steel Hits 4-Month Low on Weak Q2 Earnings, Extends Losing Streak: Retail Sentiment Collapses To Year-Low

Altimmune’s Nasdaq Biotech Index Addition Fuels Retail Enthusiasm, Stock Rebounds

Altimmune’s Nasdaq Biotech Index Addition Fuels Retail Enthusiasm, Stock Rebounds

Nukkleus Stock Surges After Firm Prices $10M Private Placement: Retail Chatter Shows Mixed Opinion

Nukkleus Stock Surges After Firm Prices $10M Private Placement: Retail Chatter Shows Mixed Opinion

DEBO Price Prediction: Why This Is the Best Memecoin Presale You Can't Afford to Miss

DEBO Price Prediction: Why This Is the Best Memecoin Presale You Can’t Afford to Miss

FuelCell Stock Rises After Revenue More Than Doubles In Q4: But Retail Sentiment Dips As Losses Widen

FuelCell Stock Rises After Revenue More Than Doubles In Q4: But Retail Sentiment Dips As Losses Widen

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon