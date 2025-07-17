The recognition enables Veritone to provide its AI-powered products directly to U.S. defense agencies through a simplified purchasing system called P1 Marketplace.

Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), a company that builds AI tools for businesses, has earned “Awardable” status from the Department of Defense’s Platform One Marketplace on Thursday, opening the door to broader use of its technology across U.S. military agencies.

Following the announcement, Veritone stock jumped over 10% on Thursday morning.

This recognition enables Veritone to provide its AI-powered products directly to U.S. defense agencies through a simplified purchasing system called Platform One (P1) Marketplace.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward Veritone jumped to ‘extremely bullish’(81/100) from ‘neutral’ the previous day. Message volume levels surged as well, shifting to ‘extremely high’(76/100) from ‘normal’ in 24 hours.

VERI’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10:45 a.m. ET on July 17, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

The stock experienced an over 800% hike in message count from Stocktwits users in the last 24 hours.

The P1 Marketplace acts as a central platform where pre-approved technologies are available for quick and efficient contracting.

With this new status, defense agencies can more easily obtain Veritone’s advanced software for processing unstructured data, such as audio and video files.

This could help speed up decision-making, investigations, and operational assessments. Solutions like Veritone Track, Redact, Investigate, and aiWARE are designed to extract insights from complex media content, helping agencies respond more quickly and efficiently.

“Our suite of technologies, including Track, Redact, Investigate, and aiWARE – all part of our iDEMS suite – represents a comprehensive approach to solving critical data management and analysis needs, enabling agencies to work smarter, faster, and more securely,” said Chiarman, President and CEO, Ryan Steelberg.

The company’s inclusion in the P1 Marketplace, following its earlier recognition on the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace, reflects its growing role in government digital transformation.

According to Veritone, the platform will reduce procurement timelines and facilitate faster innovation delivery to defense teams on the ground.

Veritone stock has gained over 46% in the past months but has lost over 33% so far in 2025.

A bullish stocktwits user said the stock is undervalued.

