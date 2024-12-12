Vera Bradley Stock Down After Q3 Earnings Miss: Retail’s Optimistic

The company posted loss per share of $0.27 versus the expected earnings per share of $0.06 quoted by Wall Street analysts.

Vera Bradley Stock Down After Q3 Earnings Miss: Retail’s Optimistic
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Dec 12, 2024, 4:45 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 12, 2024, 4:45 PM IST

Shares of Vera Bradley ($VRA) dipped 11% on Wednesday after the maker of handbags and fashion accessories reported worse-than-expected third-quarter earnings, missing Wall Street estimates, but retail sentiment remained extremely bullish.

The company posted loss per share of $0.27 versus the expected earnings per share of $0.06 quoted by Wall Street analysts. Its revenue came in at $80.58 million, below the estimated $98.7 million.

Its direct segment revenues totaled $52.5 million, falling by 27.4% year over year (YoY). Comparable sales declined 27.2% YoY, with the company experiencing weakness in all direct channels.

“The third quarter was extremely challenging as we remained in the early stages of ‘Project Restoration,’ our strategic initiative to transform our business model and transition Vera Bradley’s brand positioning,” Jackie Ardrey, CEO, said.

“With the current consumer mindset focused on value, we have more work ahead of us on our repositioning journey…With the launch of our Holiday assortments late in the third quarter, and the strategic promotional adjustments we executed, we are experiencing a steady trendline improvement across the majority of our Vera Bradley direct-to-consumer channels in Q4, as well as in our wholesale channels.”

Retail sentiment on the stock remained ‘extremely bullish’ despite the stock’s decline and downbeat messaging.

Screenshot 2024-12-12 at 3.09.26 AM.png VRA sentiment meter and message volumes on Dec 11 as of 4:40 pm ET

Ardrey highlighted the company is entering the fourth quarter with no debt and $13.7 million in cash.

Vera’s board approved an additional $30.0 million repurchase authorization, which will begin at the expiration of the current authorization and extend for three years.

It also stated that it doesn’t plan to purchase shares under its remaining 2024 Share Repurchase Program but expects to use the newly approved share repurchase authorization in the future, depending on market conditions.

In October, Vera Bradley adopted a shareholder rights plan and declared a one-time dividend to each of the company's issued and outstanding shares of common stock, the Fly.com reported.

The dividend was payable to the shareholders of record at the close of business on October 21. Despite the attempt to reward and encourage long-term shareholders to stay invested, shares are down over 8% since then.

Vera Bradley stock is down 36% year-to-date.

 

 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Costco Stock In Focus Ahead of Q1 Earnings: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Costco Stock In Focus Ahead of Q1 Earnings: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Albertsons Takes Kroger To Court After Merger Hits Regulatory Roadblock: Retail’s Bullish

Albertsons Takes Kroger To Court After Merger Hits Regulatory Roadblock: Retail’s Bullish

Super Micro Stock Sell-Off Deepens As Fears Over Nasdaq 100 Exclusion Mounts: Retail’s Uncertainty Rises

Super Micro Stock Sell-Off Deepens As Fears Over Nasdaq 100 Exclusion Mounts: Retail’s Uncertainty Rises

MARA Stock Climbs On Record-Breaking Mining Power, $1.1B Bitcoin Buy: Retail Displays Unwavering Faith

MARA Stock Climbs On Record-Breaking Mining Power, $1.1B Bitcoin Buy: Retail Displays Unwavering Faith

Wall Street Sounds Alarm On Hims & Hers Amid Ro-Eli Lilly Zepbound Tie-Up: Retail Shrugs It Off

Wall Street Sounds Alarm On Hims & Hers Amid Ro-Eli Lilly Zepbound Tie-Up: Retail Shrugs It Off

Recent Stories

'Rs 2,000 ki plate, no gifts only Google pay & cash': Hilarious wedding invitation card takes internet by storm shk

'Rs 2000 ki plate, no gifts only Google pay & cash': Hilarious wedding invitation card takes internet by storm

Invest Rs 5,000 monthly and watch it turn into Rs 8 crore with SIP gcw

Invest Rs 5,000 monthly and watch it turn into Rs 8 crore with SIP

Sharmila Tagore reveals untold stories of her pairing with Rajesh Khanna; had THIS problem with the superstar ATG

Sharmila Tagore reveals untold stories of her pairing with Rajesh Khanna; had THIS problem with the superstar

Disha Patani to Katrina Kaif to Sonam Kapoor: 8 popular actresses' real faces without makeup RBA

Disha Patani to Katrina Kaif to Sonam Kapoor: 8 popular actresses' real faces without makeup

10 best stocks that may give high-returns in 2025 gcw

10 best stocks that may give high-returns in 2025

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon