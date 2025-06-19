VEON’s Kyivstar partnered with Starlink to launch satellite-based mobile services in Ukraine, aiming to ensure uninterrupted connectivity in conflict-affected regions.

VEON (VEON), the parent company of Ukraine's largest telecom operator Kyivstar, has partnered with Starlink, a division of SpaceX, to introduce Direct-to-Cell (D2C) satellite connectivity in Ukraine.

This collaboration aims to provide uninterrupted mobile services, even in areas where traditional infrastructure is compromised due to ongoing conflicts.

Kyivstar has received regulatory approval from the Ukrainian National Commission for State Regulation of Electronic Communications, Radio Frequency Spectrum, and the Provision of Postal Services (NCEC) to conduct field testing of the D2C service.

The initial phase of testing is set to begin in select regions this summer, focusing on SMS and over-the-top (OTT) messaging functionalities.

Full-scale implementation, including voice and data services, is anticipated by the fourth quarter of 2025.

The D2C technology enables mobile phones to connect directly to satellites equipped with modems that function like a cellphone tower, bypassing the need for terrestrial base stations.

This facility is particularly crucial for maintaining communication in remote areas and during emergencies when ground-based networks are unavailable or unreliable.

As Ukraine continues to face challenges related to infrastructure damage and signal jamming, the introduction of D2C services by Kyivstar represents a proactive step towards ensuring reliable communication channels for its users.

On Tuesday, the digital services provider revealed that Kyivstar is collaborating with Ukraine’s Ministry of Digital Transformation to create the country’s inaugural large language model (LLM) trained specifically on Ukrainian-language datasets.

This partnership agreement supports VEON and Kyivstar’s broader commitment to invest $1 billion between 2023 and 2027 toward the restoration and advancement of Ukraine’s digital ecosystem.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around VEON remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory with ‘extremely high’ message volume.

VEON's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 01.45 p.m. ET on Jun.18, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

VEON stock has lost 0.3% in 2025 and has gained 52% in the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<