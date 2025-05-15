The company expects to start up all 24 Phase 1 liquefaction trains of the Plaquemines project by the end of May.

Venture Global's (VG) stock rose 8.2% on Tuesday after the company said it expects to begin production from all the liquefaction trains at its Plaquemines LNG by the end of the year and is in talks with customers over long-term contracts.

The company said its Plaquemines project in Louisiana is producing LNG from 22 liquefaction trains, and it expects to start up all 24 of the Phase 1 liquefaction trains by the end of May.

Venture said it is in talks with European and Asian customers and would announce new 20-year contracts over the coming months.

The company trimmed its 2025 adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization of $6.4 billion to $6.8 billion, compared with its prior forecast between $6.8 billion and $7.4 billion.

According to a Reuters report citing LSEG data, its adjusted core profit for the first quarter was $1.35 billion, missing estimates of $1.38 billion. The company was hurt by higher operating costs related to ramping up LNG production at the Plaquemines project and commercializing the Calcasieu project.

"We have built and are building more production capacity than we expected, and so our appetite for signing more long-term contracts is greater than it was," CEO Sabel said on a call with analysts.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was in the ‘extremely bullish’ (76/100) territory, while retail chatter was ‘extremely high.’

VG’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 03:55 a.m. ET on May 14, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

One user said that further stock upgrades from analysts could move the stock over $12.

Another jubilant trader said that the stock has the potential to make “plenty of millionaires.”

Venture Global stock has fallen 57.1% since its initial public offering in January.

