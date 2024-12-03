US Steel Shares Tumble As Trump Threatens To Block Nippon Buyout: Retail Sentiment Tanks

In response to Trump, Nippon stated that the deal will strengthen both U.S. and Japanese industries, with $2.7 billion in investments and job stability at U.S. Steel.

US Steel Shares Tumble As Trump Threatens To Block Nippon Buyout: Retail Sentiment Tanks
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Dec 3, 2024, 8:48 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 3, 2024, 8:48 PM IST

Shares of U.S. Steel Corp. dropped nearly 8% at Tuesday’s open after President-elect Donald Trump, yet again, voiced strong opposition to its potential buyout by Japan’s Nippon Steel.

The deal, announced in December 2023, aims for U.S. Steel to become a wholly owned subsidiary of Nippon Steel while retaining its name and headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

However, the transaction has become a flashpoint in U.S. politics, drawing bipartisan scrutiny over national security and economic implications.

Trump said on Monday that his economic plan would ensure that U.S. Steel remained strong through a series of “tax incentives and tariffs” without the promised investments from Nippon Steel.

Screenshot 2024-12-03 090503.png President-elect Donald Trump's tweet around U.S. Steel-Nippon buyout on Dec. 2 | Source: @realDonaldTrump/TruthSocial

Despite the political pushback, Nippon Steel remains determined to proceed with the acquisition. The company responded by saying that the merger would benefit both American and Japanese industries by strengthening supply chains and enhancing national security.

Nippon Steel insists that U.S. Steel will continue to be managed by American executives and that there will be no layoffs or plant closures due to the acquisition.

Screenshot 2024-12-03 093909.png U.S. Steel's Sentiment and Message Volume on Dec 2 as of 9:40 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Retail sentiment around the stock flipped to ‘bearish’ (27/100), the lowest recorded level this year, from ‘extremely bullish’ a day ago as chatter surged to ‘extremely high’ (90/100).

The buyout took center stage during the general election with the narrative of an iconic American company in a key swing state. President Joe Biden has said U.S. Steel should remain American-owned, while Trump has said he would block the transaction if he won.

During his campaign, Trump emphasized his intent to restore U.S. Steel's strength through tax incentives and tariffs, arguing that the acquisition poses risks to national security and American jobs.

After Trump's election win last month, Nippon Steel’s top executives reportedly flew to Pennsylvania to build local support for the company’s $15 billion takeover.

Biden's administration has also expressed concerns about the deal's implications for national security, leading to a review by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS). This review is crucial as it assesses foreign acquisitions for potential threats to U.S. interests.

That decision gave the two steel makers until the end of December to convince the U.S. government that the transaction did not threaten national security, amid concerns from both Democrats and Republicans.

X_2024-12-03_09-51-16.png

U.S. Steel’s stock has fallen approximately 16% year-to-date, with most of the drop occurring in March following President Biden’s announcement that he intended to block the merger.

For updates and corrections email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Read also: Credo Technology Hits ‘Inflection Point,’ Stock Eyes Record High on Earnings Beat: Retail’s Plugged In

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Retail Turns Bullish On Citi Stock After KBW, Piper Sandler Raise Price Targets

Retail Turns Bullish On Citi Stock After KBW, Piper Sandler Raise Price Targets

MicroStrategy Stock Volatile Amid Bitcoin's Weakness: Retail Sentiment Divided

MicroStrategy Stock Volatile Amid Bitcoin's Weakness: Retail Sentiment Divided

Humana Stock In Focus After Firm Announces CFO Transition, Reiterates EPS Guidance: Retail ’s Bullish

Humana Stock In Focus After Firm Announces CFO Transition, Reiterates EPS Guidance: Retail ’s Bullish

PTC Therapeutics Stock Eyes Further Rally After Price-Target Hikes On Huntington’s Therapy Deal With Novartis: Retail Buzz Grows

PTC Therapeutics Stock Eyes Further Rally After Price-Target Hikes On Huntington’s Therapy Deal With Novartis: Retail Buzz Grows

Credo Technology Hits ‘Inflection Point,’ Stock Eyes Record High on Earnings Beat: Retail’s Plugged In

Credo Technology Hits ‘Inflection Point,’ Stock Eyes Record High on Earnings Beat: Retail’s Plugged In

Recent Stories

Retail Turns Bullish On Citi Stock After KBW, Piper Sandler Raise Price Targets

Retail Turns Bullish On Citi Stock After KBW, Piper Sandler Raise Price Targets

MicroStrategy Stock Volatile Amid Bitcoin's Weakness: Retail Sentiment Divided

MicroStrategy Stock Volatile Amid Bitcoin's Weakness: Retail Sentiment Divided

IAS TOPPER Tina Dabi UPSC Marks: 10th, 12th, Graduation & UPSC Scores RBA

IAS Tina Dabi UPSC Marks OUT: 10th, 12th, graduation & UPSC scores

IAS TOPPER Tina Dabi UPSC Marks: 10th, 12th, Graduation & UPSC Scores RBA

IAS Tina Dabi UPSC Marks OUT: 10th, 12th, graduation & UPSC scores

Youngest IAS Officer Sulochana Meena: Success Story and UPSC Exam Tips RBA

Youngest IAS Officer Sulochana Meena: Success Story and UPSC Exam Tips

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon