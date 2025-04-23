The duties, reaching as high as 3,521%, conclude an investigation by domestic solar manufacturers who claimed that solar imports from Southeast Asia were unfairly subsidized.

The U.S. Department of Commerce has imposed tariffs as high as 3,521% on solar equipment imported from four Southeast Asian nations, concluding a year-long trade probe that found manufacturers from Southeast Asia were undercutting domestic producers through unfair pricing and subsidies.

The new measures build on broader tariffs introduced by President Donald Trump in early April.

While domestic manufacturers welcomed the outcome, clean energy developers warn the tariffs could increase costs and delay projects.

The Solar Energy Industries Association stated that the move could hinder the growth of U.S.-based panel assembly facilities that rely on imported components.

“The U.S. Department of Commerce is out of step with the administration’s clean energy goals,” the group said in a statement.

Supporters of the investigation, including the American Alliance for Solar Manufacturing Trade Committee, argued the duties were necessary. “This is a decisive victory for American manufacturing,” said Tim Brightbill, lead counsel to the group.

Shares of First Solar (FSLR) rose as much as 10% on Tuesday, while shares of T1 Energy (TE), which recently launched operations in Texas, gained 9.2%. Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN) stock climbed 5%.

Cambodian exporters that did not fully cooperate with the inquiry are facing the steepest penalties, including tariffs of 3,521%.

Products made in Malaysia by Chinese manufacturer Jinko Solar will face some of the lowest duties, at just over 41%, while Trina Solar’s Thailand-made goods will be subject to a 375% duty.

The final determination from the International Trade Commission is expected in June. The countervailing and anti-dumping tariffs vary based on the company and the country of origin.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Read also: ECB President Lagarde Hopes Firing Powell Is ‘Not On The Table’ Despite Trump’s Attacks