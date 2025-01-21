United Microelectronics Stock Falls To Over 2-Year Low After Mixed Results, But Retail Turns Extremely Bullish

UMC is betting on capacity expansion and innovation to drive its growth in the future, including catering to the demand for artificial intelligence-optimized chips.

United Microelectronics Stock Falls To Over 2-Year Low After Mixed Results, But Retail Turns Extremely Bullish
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 21, 2025, 9:27 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 21, 2025, 9:27 PM IST

Shares of United Microelectronics Corp. (UMC) declined nearly 5% in morning trade on Tuesday, tumbling to a two-year low after the company posted mixed fourth-quarter results.

UMC reported revenue of $1.84 billion in the fourth quarter, rising 9.9% year-on-year. Its net income stood at $259 million, declining from $402 million a year ago.

UMC’s earnings per American Depository Share (ADS) also fell during the fourth quarter to $0.104 from $0.162 a year ago.

The company is betting on capacity expansion and innovation to drive its growth in the future, including catering to the demand for artificial intelligence-optimized chips.

“Our new Singapore Phase 3 fab will enhance customers’ supply chain resilience, while the 12nm collaboration with our U.S. partner will offer customers a migration path beyond 22nm,” said Jason Wang, co-president of UMC.

UMC and Intel Corp. (INTC) announced partnership in January 2024 to develop a 12-nanometer semiconductor process, aimed for use in mobiles, communication infrastructure, and networking.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was upbeat despite the mixed results, entering the ‘extremely bullish’ (86/100) territory from ‘neutral’ (46/100) a day ago. Message volume also rose significantly to enter the ‘extremely high’ (85/100) zone.

UMC retail sentiment UMC sentiment and message volume January 21, 2025, as of 10:30 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Investors sounded a positive note for the UMC stock, with one user saying it is a bigger deal than Intel.

Tuesday’s dip notwithstanding, one user has a price target of $9 for the UMC stock.

UMC's share price has been on the decline of late – it has fallen nearly 25% over the past six months, while its one-year performance is worse with a decline of nearly 27%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Pitney Bowes Stock Rises On Acquisition Of Royal Alliances’ Presort Business: Retail’s Elated

Pitney Bowes Stock Rises On Acquisition Of Royal Alliances’ Presort Business: Retail’s Elated

Tesla Remains Piper Sandler’s Top ‘Buy-and-Hold’ Idea, But Trump’s EV Threat Dents Stock And Retail Confidence

Tesla Remains Piper Sandler’s Top ‘Buy-and-Hold’ Idea, But Trump’s EV Threat Dents Stock And Retail Confidence

Viasat Stock Hits Over 2-Month High On $4.8B NASA Near-Space Contract: Retail Sentiment Skyrockets

Viasat Stock Hits Over 2-Month High On $4.8B NASA Near-Space Contract: Retail Sentiment Skyrockets

TempusAI Stock Surges On AI-Enabled Healthcare App Launch, Pelosi Buy: Retail Mood Stays Buoyant

TempusAI Stock Surges On AI-Enabled Healthcare App Launch, Pelosi Buy: Retail Mood Stays Buoyant

KeyCorp Stock Hits 1-Week Low After Swinging To Q4 Loss, Triggers Some Bearish Retail Chatter

KeyCorp Stock Hits 1-Week Low After Swinging To Q4 Loss, Triggers Some Bearish Retail Chatter

Recent Stories

Pitney Bowes Stock Rises On Acquisition Of Royal Alliances’ Presort Business: Retail’s Elated

Pitney Bowes Stock Rises On Acquisition Of Royal Alliances’ Presort Business: Retail’s Elated

Tesla Remains Piper Sandler’s Top ‘Buy-and-Hold’ Idea, But Trump’s EV Threat Dents Stock And Retail Confidence

Tesla Remains Piper Sandler’s Top ‘Buy-and-Hold’ Idea, But Trump’s EV Threat Dents Stock And Retail Confidence

Viasat Stock Hits Over 2-Month High On $4.8B NASA Near-Space Contract: Retail Sentiment Skyrockets

Viasat Stock Hits Over 2-Month High On $4.8B NASA Near-Space Contract: Retail Sentiment Skyrockets

TempusAI Stock Surges On AI-Enabled Healthcare App Launch, Pelosi Buy: Retail Mood Stays Buoyant

TempusAI Stock Surges On AI-Enabled Healthcare App Launch, Pelosi Buy: Retail Mood Stays Buoyant

Israel top military leader Lt Gen Herzi Halevi resigns over October 7 Hamas attack failures snt

Israel top military leader Lt Gen Herzi Halevi resigns over October 7 Hamas attack failures

Recent Videos

Saif Ali Khan Spotted with Bandages After Hospital Discharge, Greets Before Entering Home

Saif Ali Khan Spotted with Bandages After Hospital Discharge, Greets Before Entering Home

Video Icon
Devbhumi Dwarka Islands Declared 100% Encroachment-Free, Harsh Sanghavi Shares Before-After Visuals

Devbhumi Dwarka Islands Declared 100% Encroachment-Free, Harsh Sanghavi Shares Before-After Visuals

Video Icon
Watch Rescue of Moose from Frigid Waters of Lake Abanakee in New York | WATCH

Watch Rescue of Moose from Frigid Waters of Lake Abanakee in New York | WATCH

Video Icon
World Pulse | What Lies Ahead for Indians as Trump Revokes Birthright Citizenship?

World Pulse | What Lies Ahead for Indians as Trump Revokes Birthright Citizenship?

Video Icon
Top 10 Viral Songs Taking Over Internet in India - Kurchi Madathapetti to Nain Matakka

Top 10 Viral Songs Taking Over Internet in India - Kurchi Madathapetti to Nain Matakka

Video Icon