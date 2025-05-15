The company said all future 787 deliveries will have United Polaris Studio suites and elevated interiors, and the airline expects about 30 of these planes to join its fleet by 2027.

United Airlines (UAL) stock grabbed investor attention on Tuesday after the company said it would boost its premium seat offering on its new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft to cash in on luxury travel demand.

The airline's new United Polaris Studio suites would be 25% larger than standard United Polaris, with privacy doors, an extra ottoman seat for companions, skincare offerings, wireless charging, and a 27-inch screen among other features.

Its existing United Polaris seats would also get upgraded to suites with the addition of sliding doors and larger screens.

The luxury travel retail market is growing rapidly, with S&P Global Ratings forecasting a 7%-10% annual increase in 2024–2025.

According to a Bain and Company report, post-pandemic consumer behavior has tilted towards experiences rather than goods. It has benefited airline firms such as United, which are navigating an uncertain demand environment due to tariffs.

Tuesday’s announcement came as the company grappled with issues at Newark airport, which has suffered three communications outages over the past two weeks.

Since April 26, United has experienced significant flight delays due to air traffic control staffing shortages and airspace restrictions.

According to a Reuters report citing FlightAware data, over 9,000 domestic and international flights, roughly 26% of the airline’s schedule, have been delayed since then.

The company assured that flight delays would ease in the coming weeks after runway constructions end at the airport.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was in the “bearish” (42/100) territory while retail chatter was ‘extremely low.’

UAL’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 05:18 a.m. ET on May 14, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

United Airlines stock has fallen more than 15% year-to-date (YTD).

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.