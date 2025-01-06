United Airlines Stock In Spotlight After Firm Accelerates Timeline To Bring Starlink Services Onboard: Retail’s Unswayed

United Airlines expects to test Starlink next month, with the first commercial flight anticipated to take off this spring on a United Embraer E-175 aircraft.

First Published Jan 6, 2025, 6:03 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 6, 2025, 6:03 PM IST

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) stock drew retail attention after announcing an accelerated timeline to bring SpaceX-owned Starlink services to its commercial flights. Shares of the airline were trading 0.5% higher in Monday’s pre-market trading.

The firm also said it is looking to outfit its entire two-cabin regional fleet by the end of 2025 and have its first mainline Starlink-enabled plane in the air before the end of this year. Eventually, the airline will add Starlink to its entire fleet.

The airline highlighted that access to its frequent-flyer program, MileagePlus will be free for all customers. This includes inflight entertainment experiences like streaming services, shopping, gaming, and more.

United MileagePlus CEO Richard Nunn said the firm has many plans for its MileagePlus members this year, and adding Starlink to as many planes as possible is at the center of them all. "It's not only going to revolutionize the experience of flying United, but it's also going to unlock tons of new partnerships and benefits for our members that otherwise wouldn't be possible."

According to airline statistics, on an average day, about 31,000 United seats are filled by MileagePlus customers using their miles.

Despite the positive news, retail sentiment surrounding the stock continued to trend in the ‘neutral’ territory (47/100), accompanied by an improvement in retail chatter.

UAL’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 6:48 a.m. ET on Jan. 6, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits UAL’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 6:48 a.m. ET on Jan. 6, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

United Airlines has been in the news lately after Raymond James raised its price target on the stock to $120 from $90 while keeping an ‘Outperform’ rating on the shares as part of its fourth-quarter earnings preview for airlines.

Notably, shares of United Airlines have gained over 122% over the last year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

