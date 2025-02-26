Unilever CEO Steps Down, Sends Retail Sentiment Into Wait-And-See Mode

CFO and executive director Fernando Fernandez has been named CEO effective March 1

Unilever CEO Steps Down, Sends Retail Sentiment Into Wait-And-See Mode
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Feb 26, 2025, 8:00 AM IST

U.S.-listed shares of Unilever were in the spotlight Tuesday after the company announced CEO Hein Schumacher is stepping down from his position by mutual agreement, with retail sentiment turning cautious.

US shares of Unilever were down 0.8% on Tuesday, falling 0.20% in after-hours trading.

Schumacher will leave the company on May 31, said the company. Unilever CFO and executive director Fernando Fernandez has been named CEO effective March 1.

There is no change to Unilever’s 2025 outlook or the company’s medium-term guidance, the conglomerate said.

Prior to becoming CFO in January 2024, Fernandez served as president of Beauty & Wellbeing, one of Unilever’s fastest-growing businesses, the company said. He also served as president Latin America, CEO Brazil and CEO Philippines.

“On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Hein for resetting Unilever’s strategy, for the focus and discipline he has brought to the company and for the solid financial progress delivered during 2024. Hein introduced and led a significant productivity programme and the commencement of the Ice Cream separation, both of which are fully on track,” said Unilever Chairman Ian Meakins.

Meakins added the company’s “growth action plan (GAP)” has put Unilever on a path to higher performance. The plan introduced in 2023 includes a focus on improving operating performance and competitiveness.

Meakins said of Fernandez’s record that the board was “impressed” with his “decisive and results-oriented approach” and noted his strong track record of performance and portfolio management.

Sentiment on Stocktwits turned ‘neutral’ from ‘bullish’ a day ago. Message volume was ‘extremely low’

Screenshot 2025-02-26 at 6.40.41 AM.pngAccording to a CNBC report, Unilever had a weak start in 2025 after it posted weaker-than-expected sales numbers.

The company also is in the process of separating Ben and Jerry’s and Magnum in its ice cream unit via a demerger with plans to list them in Amsterdam, London and New York.

Unilever stock is down 1.41% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Nvidia Stock Slips Ahead Of Q4 Earnings As Trump Reportedly Mulls Tighter China AI Chip Curbs – Retail Investors Hesitant

Nvidia Stock Slips Ahead Of Q4 Earnings As Trump Reportedly Mulls Tighter China AI Chip Curbs – Retail Investors Hesitant

Sempra Stock Drops To One-Year Low On Q4 Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance – Retail Traders See Dividend Bargain

Sempra Stock Drops To One-Year Low On Q4 Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance – Retail Traders See Dividend Bargain

PayPal Investor Day Sees Earnings Projections, Platform Consolidation Take Centre Stage: Stock Declines, Retail’s On The Fence

PayPal Investor Day Sees Earnings Projections, Platform Consolidation Take Centre Stage: Stock Declines, Retail’s On The Fence

IonQ Reportedly In Talks To Buy ID Quantique In $250M Deal: Retail Bullish On Stock

IonQ Reportedly In Talks To Buy ID Quantique In $250M Deal: Retail Bullish On Stock

Rocket Lab Stock Dives 10% After Bleecker Street Discloses Short Position: Defiant Retail Couldn’t Care Less

Rocket Lab Stock Dives 10% After Bleecker Street Discloses Short Position: Defiant Retail Couldn’t Care Less

Recent Stories

Prajakta Koli, Vrishank Khanal Wedding FIRST pictures OUT: Couple looks dreamy in glam attires [PHOTOS] ATG

Prajakta Koli, Vrishank Khanal Wedding FIRST pictures OUT: Couple looks dreamy in glam attires [PHOTOS]

Digital arrest scam: Fake ED officer defrauds Odisha University VC of Rs 14 lakh, probe underway anr

Digital arrest scam: Fake ED officer defrauds Odisha University VC of Rs 14 lakh, probe underway

Red Onion Vs White Onion: Which is better for nutrition, health, taste; Check HERE ATG

Red Onion Vs White Onion: Which is better for nutrition, health, taste; Check HERE

Australia to Germany: Top 10 countries for Indian students to study, work abroad ATG

Australia to Germany: Top 10 countries for Indian students to study, work abroad

india news today live breaking updates on politics sports cricket business technology auto feb 26 2025

India News Today LIVE Updates on Feb 26: Thousands gather at Maha Kumbh on Maha Shivrati

Recent Videos

North East Pulse | Goalpara's Tourism Gem in Assam - Urpad Beel

North East Pulse | Goalpara's Tourism Gem in Assam - Urpad Beel

Video Icon
Maha Shivratri 2025: Top 10 BHAJANS to Celebrate Lord Shiva!

Maha Shivratri 2025: Top 10 BHAJANS to Celebrate Lord Shiva!

Video Icon
Railway BOOST for Northeast! ₹10,400 Cr Allocated, Says Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Railway BOOST for Northeast! ₹10,400 Cr Allocated, Says Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Video Icon
Shahid Kapoor’s Top 10 Party Hits on His BIRTHDAY; You Can't Resist to Hit DANCE Floor!

Shahid Kapoor’s Top 10 Party Hits on His BIRTHDAY; You Can't Resist to Hit DANCE Floor!

Video Icon
Deputy CM Parvesh Verma Accuses AAP of DELAYING CAG Report in Assembly Ruckus!

Deputy CM Parvesh Verma Accuses AAP of DELAYING CAG Report in Assembly Ruckus!

Video Icon