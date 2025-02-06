Under Armour Stock In Focus Ahead Of Q3 Earnings: Retail’s Bullish

Shares of Under Armour ($UA) have been in the spotlight ahead of the apparel company’s third-quarter earnings, with retail sentiment staying upbeat.

Wall Street analysts expect the company to post earnings per share of $0.03 on revenue of $1.34 billion, according to Stocktwits data. The company beat earnings in all four quarters in the past year for EPS, and delivered a revenue beat three out of four quarters.

Under Armour competitors VF Corp and Columbia Sportswear reported earnings beat recently. VF Corp posted revenue growth of 1.9% year–over-year, while Columbia Sportswear revenues rose 3.5%.

In December, Under Armour reiterated its full-year fiscal 2025 outlook.

"Today, we reviewed our plans to enhance and fortify the Under Armour brand, highlighting our seasoned leadership team's commitment to ensuring consistent execution with improved alignment, clarity, and confidence about our future direction…I am confident that our actions are gaining traction,” said CEO Kevin Plank “We are running a more agile and focused company, and our strategies are fostering renewed brand strength, which we believe will ultimately improve our ability to drive sustainable, profitable growth for our shareholders."

Last month Barclays lowered the firm's price target on Under Armour to $11 from $12 with an ‘Equal Weight’ rating following the management outlining its near- and long-term strategic initiatives to return to growth and capture market share.

Last quarter, the company posted $0.30 in EPS, beating estimates of $0.19.

Sentiment on Stocktwits has stayed ‘bullish’ from a day ago. Message volumes have been in the ‘normal’ zone.

Screenshot 2025-02-06 at 7.20.27 AM.png UA sentiment meter and message volumes on Feb 5 as of 8:45 pm ET

Under Armour is a distributor of branded athletic performance apparel, footwear, and accessories.

Under Armour stock is down 0.48% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

