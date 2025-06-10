The company did not provide a specific timeline for the trials but stated that it would be shared in the coming months, along with the details of the car manufacturer it would partner with.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) on Tuesday announced a plan to develop and launch public-road trials of autonomous vehicles in London with self-driving car company Wayve Technologies.

The U.K. is the largest market where Uber has announced its intent to pilot robotaxis, the company noted.

The trials in London will combine Wayve’s Embodied AI platform with Uber’s mobility network. Wayve’s AI learns from experience like a human driver, enabling it to adapt to new roads, vehicles, and cities, unlike traditional autonomous vehicle systems that rely on HD maps and hand-coded rules.

Wayve and Uber will collaborate with the U.K. Government and Transport for London on the permitting and regulatory approval process before launch. The company did not provide a specific timeline for the trials but said it would be shared in the coming months, together with the details of the car manufacturer it would partner with.

Uber noted that London and other U.K. cities represent complex driving environments, with significantly different road layouts and traffic laws compared to locations in the US, where a majority of autonomous vehicle testing has been conducted.

The information gathered from the pilot in the U.K. will enable the development of autonomous vehicles in cities worldwide, Uber said.

Wayve and Uber first announced a multi-year collaboration to integrate Wayve’s AI into vehicles operating on the Uber platform in 2024. Uber stopped developing its self-driving cars in 2020 and sold its driverless car division to Aurora Innovation.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Uber remained unmoved within the bearish territory over the past 24 hours while message volume rose from ‘low’ to ‘normal’ levels.

UBER's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 7:30 a.m. ET on June 10, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits



A Stocktwits user expects the share price to rise to “triple digits.”

UBER stock is up 1% in pre-market trading on Tuesday. The stock is up approximately 38% this year and 27% over the past 12 months.

