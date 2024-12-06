Uber Stock Rebounds From Waymo Worries With First International Robotaxi Launch: Retail Turns Bullish

A Stocktwits poll revealed that 48% of retail investors believe Tesla’s robotaxi plans pose the biggest competitive threat to Uber, while 32% pointed to Waymo’s expansion.

Shares of Uber Technologies Inc. rose nearly 2% on Friday, recovering from a steep 9% drop the previous session sparked by concerns about Alphabet’s Waymo expanding its autonomous services to Miami.

The recovery was fueled by the announcement of Uber’s first international robotaxi launch, marking a significant milestone for the company.

Uber and WeRide, its partner in the UAE, have launched autonomous ride-hailing services in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

The service, operated by UAE’s Tawasul Transport, is currently manned, but a fully driverless commercial service is planned for launch in 2025.

The service covers key areas, including routes to and from the international airport, with future expansions planned.

UBER sentiment and message volume meter Dec 6 as of 10:45 am ET | source: Stocktwits

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits shifted from ‘neutral’ to ‘bearish’ on Friday morning amid a spike in message volume.

One user commented that Thursday presented a “nice dip”.

Another user called the previous day’s sell-off as “the most retarded of 2024,” pointing to Uber and Waymo already having expanded their partnership earlier this year in the United States.

Some retail investors were bullish about Uber’s rebound potential, with one predicting the stock would cross $100 in February.

While Uber’s autonomous services expand, some concerns do linger.

Waymo’s expansion in Miami and plans to launch in new cities are seen as a direct challenge to Uber’s market dominance.

Tesla, too, is eyeing the autonomous ride-hailing market, with plans for a self-driving robotaxi service set to begin in late 2025.

JMP Securities analyst Andrew Boone earlier this week reaffirmed an ‘Outperform’ rating on Uber with a $95 price target, citing the company’s ability to leverage autonomous vehicles to retain its market position and expand its opportunities.

Boone highlighted that more than 40% of ride-sharing costs are tied to driver labor, which autonomous technology could replace, reducing costs and increasing service adoption.

Uber’s stock has gained more than 13% year-to-date, reflecting investor optimism despite competition concerns in the growing autonomous vehicle market.

