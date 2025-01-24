Twilio Hits Over Two-Year Highs On Q4 Earnings Beat, Wave Of Price Target Hikes: Retail Sentiment Surges

JPMorgan’s Mark Murphy was “incrementally constructive” on Twilio’s profitability growth, while Morgan Stanley analysts also walked away similarly “encouraged.”

First Published Jan 24, 2025, 11:58 PM IST

Shares of Twilio Inc. (TWLO) skyrocketed to gain over 22% in mid-day trade on Friday, hitting over two-year highs, after the company’s preliminary fourth-quarter results beat analyst expectations, resulting in multiple price target hikes.

The stock was trading at these levels last in April 2022.

According to TheFly, Twilio stock’s price target has been hiked by analysts at Barclays, TD Cowen, Oppenheimer, Mizuho, Morgan Stanley, and Piper Sandler, among others.

These price target hikes have come after Twilio hosted its first analyst day since November 2022. Analysts across the board expressed a positive outlook about the company’s growth and profitability.

During its analyst day, Twilio upgraded its fourth-quarter revenue guidance with expectations of 11% growth, up from the previously forecast range of 7% to 8%.

Analysts at Oppenheimer believe that the gains from Twilio management’s strategic executions will transfer to shareholders, which underscores their price target hike to $160 from $90, implying an upside of over 15% from current prices.

Overall, the average price target of the aforementioned brokerages is $143.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits soared, entering the ‘extremely bullish’ (96/100) territory after hovering in the ‘bearish’ zone a day ago. Message volume rose significantly to ‘extremely high’ levels.

TWLO retail sentiment.jpg TWLO sentiment and message volume January 24, 2025, as of 12:30 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

Users expressed a positive outlook for the Twilio stock.

Twilio’s share price has gained nearly 147% over the past six months, while its one-year returns have been relatively sober at 91%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

