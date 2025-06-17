The stock has nearly quadrupled this year, aided by favorable policies of President Trump, who has loosened restrictions on deep-sea mining.

The Metals Company (TMC) stock saw a surge in retail chatter on Monday after the company said Korea Zinc will acquire a stake in the company by investing $85.2 million.

TMC said that, as per the deal, which is expected to close on June 26, Korea Zinc will acquire 19.6 million common shares at the last market closing price of $4.34 per share.

The Seoul-based firm will also get a three-year warrant to purchase 6.9 million TMC shares for $7 apiece, if the deep-sea mining company’s shares trade above $10.00 for 20 consecutive trading days.

Following the closing of the deal, Korea Zinc will own about 5% of TMC’s shares and become one of the company's largest shareholders.

The stock jumped nearly 29% on Monday, hitting highs last seen in September 2021, and remained among the top two trending stocks at Stocktwits early on Tuesday.

According to TMC, Korea Zinc is currently testing a bulk sample of nodule material, the rock-like formations found on the ocean bed, to determine the processing and refining of metals.

“Korea Zinc is probably the only company outside of China that has the capability to take TMC USA’s materials and turn them into metal product formats required in the United States,” said TMC CEO Gerard Barron.

TMC stock has nearly quadrupled this year, aided by favorable policies of President Donald Trump, who has loosened restrictions on deep-sea mining despite concerns over marine life.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘extremely bullish’ (77/100) territory, while retail message volume jumped 2840%.

TMC’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 03:17 a.m. ET on June 17, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

“It's just getting started is cliche, but it's really the reality of the situation here,” one user said.

“Posting volume here isn’t slowing down overnight. Love all the excitement and new eyeballs!” another user said.

TMC has already applied for a commercial permit to extract nodules at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<