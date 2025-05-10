U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent testified to Congress on Thursday that as many as 18 trade negotiations were in the pipeline.

U.S. President Donald Trump said in a TruthSocial post on Friday morning that there are many trade deals “in the hopper.”

He added that all of these deals are “great!”

President Donald Trump updates that more deals are in the pipeline on May 9. | Source: TruthSocial/@realDonaldTrump

Trump’s post comes after the U.S. announced a trade deal with the U.K. on Thursday and ahead of negotiations with China over the weekend in Geneva.

During the U.K. trade deal announcement, Trump indicated that more deals were in the works and expressed his intention to lower tariffs against China.

“You can’t get any higher — it’s at 145%, so we know it’s coming down,” Trump told reporters. “I think we are going to have a good weekend with China.” In a separate post on Truth Social on Friday, Trump wrote that the tariffs on China could be trimmed down to 80%.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent testified to Congress on Thursday that as many as 18 trade negotiations were in the pipeline, considerably lower than the “200 deals” Trump claimed were close to being finalized during a Time Magazine interview last month.

Neither Trump nor Bessent has specified when agreements with other countries will be announced, but they have said more deals will follow.

Reports have indicated that Trump and his team have been negotiating with foreign leaders from Canada, Italy, India, Japan, and other trading partners since announcing his ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs on April 2.

Markets were mixed in morning trade on Friday. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) was up 0.02%, the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which tracks the Nasdaq 100, was 0.13% higher, and the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) notched a 0.17% loss.

