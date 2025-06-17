When asked about the U.S. military getting involved in the Israel-Iran conflict, the President said he does not want to talk about it.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said Iran should talk about a nuclear deal with the U.S. before it’s too late for the country.

According to a report by CBS News, the President had some tough words for Iran as the country reached out to the U.S. to get Israel to halt the war.

“They'd like to talk, but they should have done that before,” Trump said. "I had 60 days, and they had 60 days. On the 61st day, I said, ‘we don't have a deal.’”

Meanwhile, U.S. equity markets surged as the Israel-Iran conflict showed signs of being contained.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which tracks the S&P 500 index, was up 0.9% at the time of writing, while the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) surged 1.33%.

“They have to make a deal, and it's painful for both parties. But I'd say Iran is not winning this war, and they should talk, and they should talk immediately, before it's too late.”

When asked about the U.S. military getting involved in the Israel-Iran conflict, the President said he does not want to talk about it.

The report added that although a draft statement on the Iran situation has been floated at the G7 summit, President Trump does not plan to sign it. The statement discusses monitoring Iran and its commitments to peace.

The ongoing Israel-Iran conflict has seen the two countries fire numerous missiles at each other.

Earlier last week, President Trump expressed skepticism about Iran’s nuclear program, wondering if the country even has one anymore after Israel struck the nation’s uranium enrichment sites, scientists, and military leaders.

Israeli strikes on Iran have taken out several Iranian military leaders, including the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, Hossein Salami, and Army Chief Mohammad Bagheri, and the head of the Khatam-al Anbiya Central Headquarters, Gholam Ali Rashid, among others.

An Israeli military spokesperson also confirmed that Iran’s Isfahan nuclear facility had been hit.

