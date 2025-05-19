In the Sunday sitting, the bill was passed by a 17-16 vote as the Republicans, who held off last week, joined ranks with their partymen to advance it.

The House Budget Committee, in an unusual late-night session on Sunday, voted narrowly to advance President Donald Trump’s multi-billion dollar domestic policy package, dubbed “One big beautiful bill.”

The move comes after the bill suffered a setback on Friday. Four Republican members of the far-right Freedom Caucus joined with the Democratic minority to block it from proceeding at a House Budget Committee hearing.

In the Sunday sitting, the bill was passed by a 17-16 vote as the Republicans, who held off last week, joined ranks with their partymen to advance it. This has moved the bill one step closer to a floor vote.

The bill envisages extending the tax cuts from President Donald Trump’s previous term, funding mass deportations of undocumented immigrants, and ending taxation on tips and overtime, both of which were part of the president’s campaign promises.

To compensate for the shortfall caused by those measures, the Republicans are seeking cuts to federal safety nets, including Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

Commenting on the development, Trump congratulated the Republicans for the feat through a post on his Truth Social handle.

Ahead of the vote, House Speaker Mike Johnson said on the X platform that “We are working around the clock to pass President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act. It’s a once-in-a-generation opportunity to deliver tangible relief for the American people.”

He touted that the eventual passage of the bill and its enactment would bring “Historic tax relief,” “Largest investment in border security in a generation,” “Historic spending cuts,” “Restoring American energy dominance,” and “strengthening Medicaid and SNAP for the Americans who need and deserve them.”

In a video posted on X, House Budget Committee Chair Jodey Arrington (R-Tex.) said, “@HouseGOP just passed my budget resolution that provides the fiscal framework for what will be one of the most consequential pieces of legislation in modern history and the principal legislative vehicle for delivering on President @realDonaldTrump’s America First agenda.”

One of the holdouts, Rep. Chip Roy (R-Tex.) shared a statement from the House Freedom Caucus Board in which the group said, “While progress has been made on advancing the ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ out of the Budget Committee, it does not yet meet the moment.”

The group also said it is determined to work through the remaining obstacles with the bill.

Separately, Roy said the bill will move Medicaid work requirements forward and reduce the availability of future subsidies under the “green new scam.”

Underlining the sticky points, the representative said the bill leaves almost half of the green new scam subsidies continuing and fails to end the “Medicaid money laundering scam and perverse funding structure that provides seven times more federal dollars for each dollar of state spending for the able-bodied relative to the vulnerable.”

According to Hill, the House Rules Committee will take up the bill later this week and seek to make last-minute changes to reflect changes sought by deficit hawks and moderates in high-tax states.

The Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) ETF, an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that tracks the Nasdaq 100 Index, is up 2.2% for the year, while the broader SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) has gained 1.7%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<