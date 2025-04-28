The order will expedite the extraction of minerals such as nickel, copper, and rare earth elements from the ocean floor — resources crucial to the production of electric vehicle batteries, wind turbines, and other clean-energy technologies.

U.S. President Donald Trump signed a sweeping executive order Thursday to accelerate deep-sea mining operations, part of a broader effort to counter China's dominance in critical mineral supply chains.

The order aims to fast-track the extraction of minerals such as nickel, copper, and rare earth elements from the ocean floor — resources vital to the production of electric vehicle (EV) batteries, wind turbines, and other clean-energy technologies.

The administration stated that the initiative is crucial for U.S. national security and economic competitiveness.

“The United States has a core national security and economic interest in maintaining leadership in deep-sea science and technology and seabed mineral resources,” Trump said in the order.

The directive calls for expedited permitting for projects both along the U.S. outer continental shelf and in international waters.

It also outlines a strategy to bolster partnerships with allies and ensure that U.S. firms are “well-positioned” to develop seabed minerals responsibly, directly challenging China’s influence in this space.

The move comes after China halted exports of key minerals earlier this month in response to ongoing trade tensions, raising alarm in Washington over supply chain vulnerabilities.

Trump responded by launching a national security investigation into the possibility of new tariffs on all critical mineral imports the following day.

Environmental groups have reacted strongly to Trump’s new executive order. Greenpeace USA’s Arlo Hemphill said the decision “bypasses the United Nations process” and undermines global consensus.

“This is an insult to multilateralism and a slap in the face to all the countries and millions of people around the world who oppose this dangerous industry,” he added.

