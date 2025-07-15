According to a Bloomberg report, Blackstone President Jon Gray is expected to announce a $25 billion project focused on energy and data center development, including a joint venture to boost U.S. power generation capacity.

President Donald Trump is reportedly going to unveil $70 billion in new investments targeting artificial intelligence and energy infrastructure during an event near Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

According to a Bloomberg report, the initiative will involve a range of private-sector companies and include funding for data centers, expanded power generation, grid infrastructure, and workforce training in AI, including apprenticeship programs.

It added that Blackstone (BX) President Jon Gray is expected to announce a $25 billion project focused on energy and data center development, including a joint venture to boost U.S. power generation capacity. The initiative is projected to support 6,000 construction jobs annually and create 3,000 permanent roles, said Jake Murphy, a spokesperson for Pennsylvania Senator David McCormick.

Blackstone’s stock rose 0.7% in afternoon trade on Monday. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment remained ‘neutral’ amid ‘high’ levels of chatter.

The report said Trump will detail the plan alongside McCormick during the inaugural Pennsylvania Energy and Innovation Summit at Carnegie Mellon University. According to Bloomberg, more than 60 energy and technology executives are expected to attend, including BlackRock’s (BLK) Larry Fink, Palantir Technologies’ (PLTR) Alex Karp, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, Exxon Mobil’s (XOM) Darren Woods, and Chevron’s (CVX) Mike Wirth.

Palantir’s stock has nearly doubled in 2025, driven by increasing government contracts. The company has reportedly received over $113 million in federal funding since Trump returned to office.

The potential investment push seems to be Trump’s latest effort to position the U.S. at the forefront of artificial intelligence. Trump has prioritized AI development and energy capacity by encouraging private-sector investment, easing regulatory barriers, and accelerating project approvals since his second term began earlier this year.

