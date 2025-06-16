At the heart of the offering is the flagship "The 47 Plan," which costs $47.45 a month and includes access to the nation’s largest 5G networks.

The Trump Organization launched a self-branded mobile service and a $499 smartphone on Monday, marking a high-profile entry into the competitive U.S. telecom market while reinforcing President Donald Trump’s calls for American tech companies to bring production back to the U.S.

Dubbed Trump Mobile, the new service offers 5G coverage via all three major U.S. carriers and promotes itself as a conservative-friendly alternative to existing telecom providers.

At the heart of the offering is the flagship "The 47 Plan," which costs $47.45 a month and includes access to the nation’s largest 5G networks – Verizon (VZ), AT&T (T), and T-Mobile (TMUS).

Shares of all three telecom providers were marginally in the green during morning trade on Monday. T-Mobile’s stock climbed 0.5%, while AT&T’s stock gained 0.35%, and Verizon’s stock edged 0.02% higher.

The mobile plan will also include access to telemedicine, device protection, and roadside assistance via Drive America. Unlimited calling to more than 100 countries is also bundled into the monthly plan.

"I'm incredibly excited to step into this new digital space. Hard-working Americans deserve a wireless service that's affordable, reflects their values, and delivers reliable quality they can count on," said Eric Trump, Executive Vice President of The Trump Organization.

He added that the company is particularly proud to offer free long-distance calling for military families.

In addition to the new mobile service, the company also has plans to roll out a sleek, gold-colored smartphone called the "T1 Phone," set to launch in August. Designed in the U.S., the T1 is being positioned as a high-performance, premium alternative for patriotic consumers who want a device that "reflects their values."

The announcement coincides with Trump’s ongoing campaign to pressure major U.S. firms, especially Apple (AAPL), to reshore manufacturing. The president has repeatedly criticized the iPhone maker for relying on production in China and India despite its dominant position in the U.S. smartphone market.

Trump Mobile's launch is backed by DTTM Operations, the entity that manages the Trump family’s trademarks. It has filed applications to use the names "Trump Mobile" and "T1" for telecommunications services.

Shares of Trump Media and Technology Group (DJT), seen as a proxy for investor sentiment around President Trump, dipped 0.5% in morning trade on Monday.

DJT’s stock has fallen more than 43% this year and over 47% in the last 12 months.

