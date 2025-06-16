According to Trump Media’s filing with the SEC, the ETF will directly hold both cryptocurrencies, allocating 75% of its assets to Bitcoin and 25% to Ether.

Trump Media and Technology Group (DJT) on Monday sought approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission to launch a Truth Social-branded exchange-traded fund backed by Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).

DJT’s stock was down 2.6% in midday trade following the announcement, despite broader markets trading in the green.

According to the filing, the ETF will directly hold both cryptocurrencies, allocating 75% of its assets to Bitcoin and 25% to Ether.

Bitcoin’s price was trading at around $107,600 on Monday, having gained 2.1% in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, Ethereum’s price had gained 4.1% in the last 24 hours to trade at around $2,600.

If approved by the SEC, the product would mark Trump Media’s first entry into the digital asset fund space.

Singapore-based exchange Crypto.com is listed as the ETF’s custodian and liquidity provider.

Monday’s filing follows a separate spot Bitcoin ETF registration submitted by Trump Media earlier this month.

The addition of Ether to the new ETF reflects the Trump family’s growing involvement in Ethereum-based assets. According to data from Arkham Intelligence, World Liberty Financial, a decentralized finance initiative backed by the family, holds 96% of its digital assets on the Ethereum blockchain.

If approved, the Truth Social crypto ETF would enter a crowded field of digital asset funds already offered by major asset managers, including BlackRock, Grayscale, Fidelity, and Franklin Templeton.

Bitcoin ETFs alone have amassed $153 billion in assets under management, according to CoinShares’ latest report. Meanwhile, Ethereum ETFs have a total of $14.9 billion in assets under management.

The move adds to Trump Media’s push to broaden its financial and digital services portfolio beyond social media.

DJT’s stock has fallen nearly 45% this year and more than 48% over the last 12 months.

