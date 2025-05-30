The transaction involved the sale of over 55.85 million common shares at $25.72 each, resulting in gross proceeds of approximately $1.44 billion.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (DJT), operator of the social media platform Truth Social, has announced the completion of a substantial private placement offering, raising approximately $2.5 billion.

This capital infusion is earmarked for establishing a Bitcoin treasury, positioning the company among the largest corporate holders of the cryptocurrency.

The transaction involved the sale of over 55.85 million common shares at $25.72 each, resulting in gross proceeds of approximately $1.44 billion.

Furthermore, the company issued $1 billion of zero-interest convertible senior secured notes maturing in 2028, convertible at $34.72 per share.

Trump Media plans to allocate around $2.32 billion in net proceeds from the offering to establish a Bitcoin treasury, as well as to fund general corporate activities and support working capital needs.

The move signifies a strategic pivot towards digital assets, aligning with broader trends in the tech industry.

“Trump Media is focused on acquiring great assets, and this deal will give us the financial freedom to implement the rest of our strategies. It means the company will have more than $3 billion in liquid assets and our shareholders will have exposure to Bitcoin,” said Chairman and CEO Devin Nunes.

The offering will add Bitcoin to Trump Media’s balance sheet, complementing existing cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments valued at $759 million as of the close of the first quarter of 2025.

Crypto.com and Anchorage Digital will provide custody for the company’s Bitcoin treasury.

Last week, Trump Media and Technology announced that its on-demand streaming platform, Truth+, will be accessible on TVs connected through Roku.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Trump Media changed to ‘bearish’ from ‘neutral’ the previous day, with extremely high message volume.

DJT's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 01:20 p.m. ET on May 30, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Trump Media stock has lost over 37% in 2025 and 59% in the last 12 months.

