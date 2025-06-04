He emphasized that his family's broader embrace of crypto was not a vanity move but a response to being debanked after his father's political rise.

Donald Trump Jr. has denied involvement in the $TRUMP token project, saying he is focused on the family's stablecoin initiative, according to an interview with CNBC.

The statement distances him from the meme coin, which has drawn scrutiny over potential conflicts of interest tied to his father and U.S. President Donald Trump.

The $TRUMP coin, 80% owned by Donald Trump's various entities, went live just three days before his inauguration and has become a core component of the Trump family's expansion into cryptocurrencies.

According to the report, the token soared to a $15 billion market cap and, between January and April, earned Trump a $324 million trading fee.

Meme coins often experience volatile spikes and drops, driven by speculation or high-profile backers, raising regulatory concerns.

The $TRUMP coin has sparked worries it could serve as a channel for influence peddling or foreign capital linked to Donald Trump.

Trump Jr. didn't dispute the potential for abuse but framed blockchain anonymity as a mitigating factor.

He emphasized that his family's broader embrace of crypto was not a vanity move but a response to being debunked after his father's rise to politics.

“I could call any single banker in New York City,” he said. “They’d pick up the phone, I’d be able to get a loan for whatever real estate project I was doing across the street. Then we got into politics, and all of a sudden they wouldn’t take your call. You couldn’t get financing. We were debanked.”

He said he and his brother saw crypto as a more equitable system that could protect even well-established players like themselves from arbitrary exclusion.

In March 2025, Donald Trump's crypto venture, World Liberty Financial, launched USD1, a stablecoin backed by U.S. Treasuries and cash.

By April, its market capitalization had reached $2.1 billion, making it the fastest-growing stablecoin.

The following month, Abu Dhabi's MGX fund chose USD1 for a $2 billion Binance investment, furthering its appeal.

The Trump family owns a 60% stake in World Liberty Financial.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<