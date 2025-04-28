In a post on Truth Social, President Donald Trump said the Boeing dispute was a minor example of broader harm caused by China, which he also blamed for fueling America’s fentanyl crisis via Mexico and Canada.

President Donald Trump on Thursday said Boeing (BA) should "default China" after the aerospace giant confirmed that customers in China had returned several of its aircraft orders in retaliation for new U.S. tariffs.

“This is just a small example of what China has done to the USA,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. He also linked the issue to broader tensions, blaming China for the flow of fentanyl into the U.S. via Mexico and Canada, which he said is "killing hundreds of thousands of our people."

President Donald Trump's post on asking Boeing to 'deafult China' as of 11:30 a.m. on April 24. | Source: @realDonaldTrump/TruthSocial

On Wednesday, Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg told CNBC that two planes had already been returned, and a third was scheduled to follow as trade tensions escalate.

Ortberg said China has effectively “stopped taking delivery of aircraft because of the tariff environment.” Fifty additional aircraft were slated for delivery to China this year, but customers have indicated they will not proceed.

He added Boeing was exploring alternative buyers for 41 completed aircraft amid strong demand from other global carriers.

“There’s plenty of customers out there looking for the Max aircraft,” Ortberg said. “We’re not going to wait too long. I’m not going to let this derail the recovery of our company.”

Boeing’s stock is down over 2% over the past 12 months. The company generates approximately 70% of its commercial aircraft sales from markets outside the U.S.

Trump's comments follow China's rebuke of claims that trade tensions between the two countries were easing.

In the Oval Office on Tuesday, Trump said he remained hopeful about progress in trade negotiations, suggesting tariff levels would "come down substantially, but it won't be zero."

However, China hit back on Thursday, stating that there were no ongoing discussions with the U.S. on tariffs.

“At present, there are absolutely no negotiations on the economy and trade between China and the U.S.,” ministry spokesperson He Yadong said, as cited by CNBC. “All sayings regarding progress on bilateral talks should be dismissed.”

The U.S. has imposed tariffs of 145% on imports from China, while Beijing has retaliated with a 125% levy on American goods.

