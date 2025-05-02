Huang also praised the President for his policies, support, and “strong encouragement” to help accelerate manufacturing in the U.S.

U.S. President Donald Trump praised Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, calling him “one of the most brilliant men” during his Investing in America address at the White House, highlighting the executive’s plans to bring large-scale AI chip production to the U.S. for the first time.

“One of the most brilliant men that you’ll ever meet, a man that’s done in a short period of time something that’s incredible. He’s the founder, CEO, and president of Nvidia — Jensen Huang,” Trump said. “He’s producing up to $500 billion over the next four years to manufacture the most powerful AI chips entirely in the USA for the first time ever.”

Huang, in his remarks, emphasized that the nature of manufacturing has changed, moving away from low-cost labor toward advanced technological infrastructure.

He also emphasized the importance of policy support for accelerating domestic chip production.

“We’re going to build Nvidia’s technology, the next generation of that, all here in the United States,” Huang said. “Without the President’s leadership, his policies, his support, and very importantly his strong encouragement — manufacturing in the United States wouldn’t have accelerated to this pace.”

Describing AI as both a transformative force and a foundational sector, Huang said, “This computer is the engine of a whole new industry… This new industry is a manufacturing industry in itself.”

The remarks follow Huang's comments urging the Trump administration to revise upcoming U.S. export rules that restrict the global sale of cutting-edge AI chips.

“We need to accelerate the diffusion of American AI technology around the world,” he said in a brief meeting Wednesday with reporters in Washington, according to Bloomberg. “The policies and encouragement from the administration really need to support that.”

The Framework for Artificial Intelligence Diffusion, set to take effect May 15, aims to limit access to specific processors and model weights.

Meanwhile, Huang has also warned that China is closing the gap in AI capabilities.

Nvidia shares rose as much as 4.5% on Thursday. The stock is down more than 16% this year, but remains up over 33% over the past 12 months.

