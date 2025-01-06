Trimble Stock Edges Higher On Extending Qualcomm Partnership For Automated Vehicle Solutions: Retail Remains Neutral

The partnership leverages Qualcomm's Snapdragon Auto platform and Trimble’s ProPoint Go engine to support advanced driver assistance and autonomous systems.

Trimble Inc. (TRMB) saw a modest 0.5% rise as markets opened Monday following news of an extended collaboration with Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) to deliver high-precision positioning solutions for autonomous vehicles.

Qualcomm’s stock also rose, gaining 2% during the session.

The partnership integrates Trimble’s ProPoint Go positioning engine with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Auto 5G Modem-RF Gen 2, part of the Snapdragon Digital Chassis platform.

This system promises positioning accuracy within 10 centimeters, supporting Level 2+ autonomous driving and paving the way for Level 3 and beyond, enhancing advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) capabilities.

The first vehicles equipped with the joint solution are expected to debut by 2028, with Tier-1 suppliers and automakers able to integrate the technology for enhanced safety and automation.

The collaboration combines Trimble’s expertise in global navigation satellite systems (GNSS) and Qualcomm’s advanced chipsets, marking a significant milestone for the automated driving ecosystem, according to the company.

Despite the announcement, retail sentiment on Stocktwits remained neutral for both tickers on Monday morning.

Investors may be taking a cautious approach as the partnership's financial and market impact is long-term, tied to 2028 rollouts and future adoption rates.

Trimble, an American technology company specializing in GNSS receivers, UAVs, and software, saw a 36% stock gain last year.

